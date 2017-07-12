2018 Honda NM4 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Honda NM4

It may look like a scooter to you, but Honda places the 2018 Honda NM4 in its cruiser category—and with good reason.

Instead of a fully automatic belt CVT, which is standard on scooters, the NM4 has a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. That means you can operate it in fully automatic mode, or in the manual-shift/auto-clutch mode.

Also, the 670cc twin, which we also see in the CTX700 and NC700, is a larger motor than we expect in a scooter. The recumbent seating is unusual, but more cruiser-like than scooter-style.

Put it all together and you have a peppy motorcycle that is easy to ride, even for novices. The seat height is low and all you have to do is twist the throttle.

Being a Honda, the 2018 Honda NM4 handles better than it looks like it would. For all the plastic on the NM4, unfortunately, storage is limited.

Also, if you do not like interacting with strangers, the Honda NM4 is not the motorcycle for you. It’s an attention-grabbing machine and wherever you go, people will come up and ask lots of questions.

2016 Honda NM4 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 670cc

Bore and Stroke: 73.0mm x 80.0mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valve train: SOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Automatic/Semi-automatic DCT

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 3.9 inches

Front tire: 120/70-18

Rear tire: 200/50-17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ two-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.7 inches

Rake: 33°

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.0 gallons

Curb weight: 562 pounds

2018 Honda NM4 Color:

Matte Black Metallic

2018 Honda NM4 Price: