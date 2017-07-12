Vancouver Police: 100th North American Law Agency to Use Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles Adds 100th North American Police Agency

Electric motorcycles provide the perfect solution for police agencies, offering low environmental impact, low maintenance, and lack of sound when approaching a patrolling situation.

Zero Motorcycles knows these factors, and has developed a few models of specialized vehicles for the law enforcement and security agencies, such as the DSP, DSRP, FXP models.

Agencies responded well throughout North America, and Zero Motorcycles hit a milestone this week when Vancouver Police Department in British Columbia, Canada, became the 100th fleet in North America to leverage Zero’s stealthy electric motorcycle lineup.

VPD purchased two Zero DSRP models from Daytona Motor Sport for patrolling.

“The Vancouver Police Department selected the Zero DSRP motorcycle for its stealth, low cost of operation, hassle-free maintenance, and minimal environmental impact,” said Inspector Loris Zuccato, Officer in charge of the Vancouver Police Department Traffic Section.

“The motorcycles will be used on a daily basis on Vancouver city streets and off-road areas. The low-noise and zero-emissions production of the Zero DSRP makes it particularly valuable in patrolling areas such as public parks, trails, and for use during community events.”

Zero developed the Zero DSP, Zero DSRP and Zero FXP models to meet the specific requirements of law enforcement and security agencies. Powered by the 100% electric Z-Force powertrain, Zero’s police motorcycles are a cost effective means to patrol a wide variety of terrain.

In addition, they excel in areas where noise and exhaust are particularly noticeable, especially indoors. Patrol models are fully equipped with pursuit emergency lighting and sirens, safety components, and functional storage options for patrol items and emergency medical equipment.

“Zero’s police and security lineup have proven to be an invaluable tool for departments of all sizes, across a wide variety of use cases,” said Kevin Hartman, Zero’s Fleet and Authority Sales Director. “Crossing the 100th agency threshold is not only further validation of the tactical, operational and economic benefits of electric, but also only the beginning of what we expect to be the natural evolution of police and security fleets worldwide.”

In addition to the Vancouver Police Department, Zero Motorcycles can be found in police and government fleets in 24 different states and 2 Canadian provinces. In North America, 15 university and college police departments have also chosen Zero as their vehicle of choice, and 12 departments have gone onto purchase additional motorcycles after their positive experiences with their initial purchase.

For detailed information regarding Zero’s Police lineup, including video testimonial, please visit www.zeromotorcycles.com/fleet.