Suter Industries and Arch Motorcycle Form Alliance | 7 Fast Facts

Suter Industries and Arch Motorcycle Company Forge International Partnership

Two boutique motorcycle brands with unique pedigrees—Suter Industries and Arch Motorcycle—are joining forces to move high-performance motorcycles across the Atlantic. Americans will have access to highly desirable track-only motorcycles, and Europeans will be able to easily obtain the California-built performance cruisers from Arch.

Here are the essential seven fast facts you need to know about the deal: