2017 Southwick National Motocross Results |

Tomac, Osborne Extend Leads

The Red Bull Southwick National racing wasn’t especially close on the less-sandy-than-usual track at The Wick 338 in Southwick. However, the narrative of the race remained largely the same in the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX and 250MX series. Still, there are some important essential facts you need to take away from the Red Bull Southwick National.

Eli Tomac is making it look like it’s his championship to lose. Although Tomac’s closest competitor, Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) puts on a brave face on the podium, Tomac (Monster Energy/Kawasaki) has five wins in a row, and six wins in the last seven motos. At The Wick 338, it wasn’t even close. Tomac took the lead in Moto 1 on Lap 3, and won by 16 seconds. In Moto 2, it took Tomac until Lap 7 to get in front, yet he won by over 21 seconds. Baggett still controls his own destiny, but he is now 19 points down from Tomac. Baggett did well with an injured thumb, but still lost ground. Despite a thumb injury that hasn’t been fully diagnosed, Baggett did manage to take second place twice. Unfortunately, losing to Tomac twice cost him six points in the series. Going into a short break just after the halfway point, Baggett is facing a difficult climb to retake the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Series lead. Crashes have essentially ended the title runs of Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson. Musquin (Red Bull/KTM) looked okay in fourth place in Moto 1, though he was 46 seconds behind Tomac. Musquin was leading well into Moto 2 when he crashed hard on the approach to a jump, taking him out of the race. Anderson (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) had it even worse. A practice crash earlier in the week made it impossible for Anderson to start either moto. Musquin moved up to third in the standings—three points ahead of Anderson, but 72 points behind Tomac. Dean Wilson had a breakthrough ride and earned his career-first 450MX overall podium. After a string of nine motos where he finished seventh, eighth, or ninth, Wilson (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) was sixth in Moto 1 after falling (his best since Hangtown) and followed it up with a third in Moto 2. Visibly moved after the race—Wilson started the year as a self-financed privateer—Wilson is now fifth in the 450MX Championship standings. The odd part about Wilson’s ride is that he doesn’t like The Wick 338 track. Local hero Justin Barcia can only be thinking what-if. Barcia (Autotrader/Monster Energy/Suzuki) ran fourth for almost all of Moto 1. However, he ran out of gas on the final lap, dropping him to 12th. In Moto 2, he was running in a podium position on Lap 3 when he had a hard get-off on a jump face. That put Barcia back to 12th, which is where he finished. A possible overall podium was converted into a 12-12 day and 11th overall, in what had to be a huge disappointment. Cooper Webb, Martin Davalos, and Cole Seely had their best results of the season and finished in that order overall. After a horrific crash last week, Webb (Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha) looked like a sure thing for an overall podium at Southwick until late in Moto 2. Webb went down on Lap 12 (of 16), dropping him from third in Moto 2 (his finishing position in Moto 1) to sixth. Had Webb recovered one position, he would have beaten out Wilson for the overall podium, but he was five seconds back of fifth-place Seely (Team Honda HRC). Seely had two fifth-place finishes and continues to improve as he recovers from injuries. Davalos (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) went 7-4, with the Moto 2 finish his first top five of 2017. Zach Osborne is streaking away with the 250MX class. Osborne (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) has been in the top two in seven of the last eight rounds. His nearest competitor, Alex Martin (Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM) has four third places finishes in a row. Consistent podiums are great, but not when the leader is ahead of you consistently. Only Osborne controls his own destiny in the 250MX class with 10 motos remaining. Dylan Ferrandis had his best day by far. Ferrandis (Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha) won the 250MX class in Moto 1, even though he fell in the race and relinquished the lead to Alex Martin at one point. Ferrandis menaced Moto 2 winner Osborne early on in the race, but had to settle for the runner-up spot in Moto 2 and overall. Still, a great day for Ferrandis, who is battling to be consistent. RJ Hampshire broke through at Southwick. Hampshire (GEICO/Honda) started the year on the injured list, and has struggled since returning. He led early on in Moto 1 before falling, and had a 5-4 day. Hampshire didn’t make the overall podium, but he beat teammate Jeremy Martin (4-6). Aaron Plessinger is down and out of 250MX Championship Series contention. Plessinger (Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha) suffered what looked like a minor crash a third of the way into Moto 1 while contenting for the win. However, Plessinger was obviously hurt as he laid down trackside. He didn’t ride Moto 2, and he slips to sixth in the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship Standings, 110 points behind Osborne.

Photography by Jeff Kardas

2017 Red Bull Southwick National Pro Motocross 450MX Results, Southwick, MA

Eli Tomac, 1-1, 50 points Blake Baggett, 2-2, 44 Dean Wilson, 6-3, 35 Cooper Webb, 3-6, 35 Martin Davalos, 7-4, 32 Cole Seely, 5-5, 32 Christian Craig, 10-7, 27 Fredrik Noren, 8-10, 24 Henry Miller, 13-9, 20 Justin Bogle, 9-13, 20 Justin Barcia, 12-12, 18 Marvin Musquin, 4-38, 18 Dakota Alix, 17-11, 14 Weston Peick, 36-8, 13 John Short, 15-14, 13 Brandon Scharer, 14-17, 11 Josh Grant, 11-40, 10 Ryan Dowd, 18-16, 8 Ronnie Stewart, 33-15, 6 Josh Mosiman, 19-18, 5 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Standings (7 of 12 rounds)



Eli Tomac, 291, (8 moto wins)

2. Blake Baggett, 272 (2 moto wins)

3. Marvin Musquin, 219 (1 moto win)

4. Jason Anderson, 216 (2 moto wins)

5. Dean Wilson, 198

6. Justin Bogle, 183 (1 moto win)

7. Cole Seely, 164

8. Weston Peick, 150

9. Cooper Webb, 147

10. Broc Tickle, 146

11. Josh Grant, 143

12. Justin Barcia, 143

13. Martin Davalos, 142

14. Fredrik Noren, 127

15. Christian Craig, 87

16. Dakota Alix, 79

17. Henry Miller, 42

18. Trey Canard, 39

19. John Short, 38

20. Heath Harrison, 36

2017 Red Bull Southwick National Pro Motocross 250MX Results, Southwick, MA

Zach Osborne, 2-1, 47 points Dylan Ferrandis, 1-2, 47 Alex Martin, 3-3, 40 RJ Hampshire, 5-4, 34 Jeremy Martin, 4-6, 33 Joey Savatgy, 7-5, 30 Mitchell Harrison, 6-7, 29 Chase Sexton, 9-8, 25 Colt Nichols, 8-10, 24 Adam Cianciarulo, 15-9, 18 Lorenzo Locurcio, 12-12, 18 Shane McElrath, 11-13, 18 Luke Renzland, 10-14, 18 Kyle Cunningham, 18-11, 13 Nick Gaines, 16-15, 11 Sean Cantrell, 14-17, 11 Steven Clarke, 13-37, 8 Cody Williams, 17-19, 6 William Lofstrom, 21-16, 5 Cody VanBuskirk, 22-18, 3

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship Standings (7 of 12 rounds)

1. Zach Osborne, 301 points (6 moto wins)

2. Alex Martin, 256 (1 moto win)

3. Jeremy Martin, 242 (3 moto wins)

4. Dylan Ferrandis, 199 (2 moto win)

5. Joey Savatgy, 195 (1 moto win)

6. Aaron Plessinger, 190 (1 moto win)

7. Adam Cianciarulo, 186

8. Austin Forkner, 184

9. Mitchell Harrison, 176

10. Colt Nichols, 168

11. Shane McElrath, 144

12. Sean Cantrell, 99

13. Justin Hill, 88

14. Luke Renzland, 79

15. Chase Sexton, 79

16. RJ Hampshire, 68

17. Lorenzo Locurcio, 67

18. Nick Gaines, 66

19. Michael Mosiman, 64

20. Kyle Cunningham, 63