2018 Yamaha WR450F First Look | 6 Fast Facts

2018 Yamaha WR450F Updated: First Look Preview

While the 2018 Yamaha WR450F doesn’t get a host of updates this year, it does have a few changes that you need to know about. Here are the essential fast facts on the 2018 Yamaha WR450F.

1. The KYB fork gets updated for 2018. The pressure piston shape and holes have been changed, along with updated settings. These changes come from the YZ450FX and YZ450F race bikes. Also, there is a new fork seal wiper to increase reliability.

2. Race-ready Dunlop MX3S tires are now stock. This is a step-up from the previous Dunlop MX51 tires used on the WR450F. If you ride on soft-to-intermediate terrain, you’re set right out of the box. Tire size remains unchanged.

3. The e-start 2018 Yamaha WR450F no longer has a kickstarter. The removal saves weight and cost. With the kickstarter gone, Yamaha added a small additional guard for the header pipe.

4. There’s a new right-side plastic panel. We didn’t like the exposed electrics on the right side of the WR450F, and someone at Yamaha didn’t either. So, Yamaha added a small cover on the right side to hide and protect them. However, we haven’t seen the WR450F in person and, even after poring over photos of the bike and comparing it to the ’17, we can’t find the panel!

5. The 2018 Yamaha WR450F also gets new graphics and the rims are now blue, and the price is unchanged. MSRP remains $8099.

6. Everything that we liked about the WR450F remains unchanged. It is the tamed lighting-equipped enduro version of the YZ450FX off-road racer, with the engine tuned for environmental sensitivity. This makes it Green Sticker legal in California, and easier to convert to dual sport duties in motorcycle-friendly states.

2018 Yamaha WR450F Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 449cc

Bore x stroke: 97.0mm x 60.8mm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOCH, four titanium valves

Fuel Delivery: Keihin fuel injection w/ 44mm throttle body

Ignition: Transistor controlled

Transmission: Wide-ratio constant-mesh 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Fully adjustable KYB spring-type fork w/ speed sensitive damping; 12.2 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 80/100-21; Dunlop MX3S

Rear tire: 120/90-18; Dunlop MX3S

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear brake: 245mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.7 inches

Rake: 26.3°

Trail: 4.5 inches

Ground clearance: 12.8 inches

Seat height 38.0 inches

Fuel capacity 2.0 gallons

Wet weight: 271 pounds

2018 Yamaha WR450F Color:

Team Yamaha Blue

2018 Yamaha WR450F Price:

$8099

2018 Yamaha WR450F First Look | Photo Gallery