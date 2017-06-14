Can-Am Spyder Owners Gather for 10th Anniversary Homecoming

Can-Am Spyder 10th Anniversary Homecoming

June 9-11 marked the largest gathering ever of Can-Am Spyder owners during the 10th Anniversary Homecoming event in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada.

“We had an awesome time at the Spyder 10th Anniversary Homecoming event in Quebec this past weekend. BRP hosted nearly 3,000 Spyder owners. It marked the largest ever gathering of Spyders, with a guest list that included owners from all over the world — U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, Russia, and Europe. It was quite a spectacle,” says BRP’s Brian Manning.

Manning went on to explain that the BRP factory, Design & Innovation Center, R & D facilities and the J. Armand Bombardier Museum. The weekend included guided rides, entertainment, live music, food as well as the unveiling of three new special edition Can-Am Spyder models.

Those new models included the 2018 Spyder F3 Limited 10th Anniversary Jet Black Metallic, 2018 Spyder F3-S 10th Anniversary Jet Black Metallic and 2018 Spyder RT Limited 10th Anniversary Jet Black Metallic.

BRP employees and top management rolled out the red carpet for the event, with BRP President and CEO Jose Boisjoli participating in the Parade of Owners and Denis Morin, VP of Engineering leading tours of the R & D center, while entertainment and motorsports superstar Jay Leno sent in a video message to owners at the Homecoming Gala.

Can-Am Spyder 10th Anniversary Homecoming | Photo Gallery