June 19: Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day 2017

Ride to Work Day 2017

Based on information from the non-profit organization Ride to Work, out of the 129+ million work commuters in the United States, only about 200,000 ride motorcycles or scooters – that’s a mere 0.11 percent.

To show the practical benefits of motorcycling, Ride to Work plans a nationwide event aptly titled “Ride to Work Day.” For that day, this number of 148,000 motorcycle commuters swells to an estimate million riders across the USA. This year’s Ride to Work Day is set for Monday, June 19.

“Motorcycles and scooters take up less space in parking areas and on roads. And there’s a lower footprint. Riders seek recognition for this form of personal mobility, and government and public awareness of the many benefits,” states Andy Goldfine, an event organizer and founder of Aerostich.

Over 100 American cities formally recognize Ride to Work Day by proclamation, and rider’s clubs around the world encourage their members to participate in this annual demonstration.

According to the Ride to Work non-profit organization, for hundreds of thousands of US workers, riding is a socially beneficial form of transportation which provides a broad range of other public benefits.

According to the United States Census Bureau and the Department of Transportation, over eighty million cars and light trucks are used every day for commuting, and only about 200,000 motorcycles and scooters are a regular part of this mix. On June 19th the practical side of motorcycling and scootering becomes more visible as a higher percentage of America’s 8,000,000 cycles and scooters replace automobiles.

For more on motorcycle commuting, read the Motorcycle Transportation Facts PDF.