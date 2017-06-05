2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2017 Honda CTX700 DCT

For riders who do not need a large-capacity motorcycle to tour the country or commute to work, and like the convenience of an automatic transmission, the Honda CTX700 DCT stands alone.

The low-revving motor is a perfect match to the two-mode (sport and standard) automatic shifting the nearly seamless six-speed dual clutch transmission.

Riders who prefer to have some control over the shifting can use the manual mode, which uses your left finger and thumb for gear changes—there is no clutch lever.

While it has a 670cc engine, it has the power to take you up to highway speeds for as far as you want to ride. Handling is light and easy on the neo-cruiser, yet it remains stable for those who want to add Honda Genuine Accessories saddlebags.

The 2017 Honda CTX700 DCT is a comfortable ride that is easy for the newest rider to operate, yet still fun for the experienced rider who wants a handy ride.

2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Liquid-cooled parallel twin

Bore and stroke: 73.0mm x 80.0mm

Displacement: 670cc

Valve train: SOHC; four valves per cylinder

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Induction: PGM-FI w/ 36mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital transistorized with electronic advance

Transmission: Automatic DCT six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 4.2 inches of travel

Rear: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable single shock; 4.3 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70-17

Rear tire: 160/60-17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ two-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 27.7°

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 28.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 61 mpg

Curb Weight: 516 pounds

2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Color:

Candy Red

2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Price: