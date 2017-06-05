2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2017 Honda CTX700 DCT
For riders who do not need a large-capacity motorcycle to tour the country or commute to work, and like the convenience of an automatic transmission, the Honda CTX700 DCT stands alone.
The low-revving motor is a perfect match to the two-mode (sport and standard) automatic shifting the nearly seamless six-speed dual clutch transmission.
Riders who prefer to have some control over the shifting can use the manual mode, which uses your left finger and thumb for gear changes—there is no clutch lever.
While it has a 670cc engine, it has the power to take you up to highway speeds for as far as you want to ride. Handling is light and easy on the neo-cruiser, yet it remains stable for those who want to add Honda Genuine Accessories saddlebags.
The 2017 Honda CTX700 DCT is a comfortable ride that is easy for the newest rider to operate, yet still fun for the experienced rider who wants a handy ride.
Read our Honda CTX700 DCT Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Liquid-cooled parallel twin
- Bore and stroke: 73.0mm x 80.0mm
- Displacement: 670cc
- Valve train: SOHC; four valves per cylinder
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ 36mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital transistorized with electronic advance
- Transmission: Automatic DCT six-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 4.2 inches of travel
- Rear: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable single shock; 4.3 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70-17
- Rear tire: 160/60-17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ two-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
- Rake: 27.7°
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 61 mpg
- Curb Weight: 516 pounds
2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Color:
- Candy Red
2017 Honda CTX700 DCT Price:
- $8299 MSRP