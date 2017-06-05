Harley-Davidson Set to Transform Ryder N.D. Into Official Moto Town

Harley-Davidson Transforms Ryder, N.D., to Rider

This summer, Harley-Davidson is set to transform an entire North Dakota town into a moto town. The plan is simple: teach everyone there how to ride, get licensed, and ultimately enjoy motorcycling.

The town has the perfect name, also: Ryder, N.D. Harley-Davidson will offer every resident of the town, which has a population of 84, the opportunity to learn how to ride for free over this summer.

The goal of this initiative? To make Ryder the first fully motorcycle-licensed town. The town’s mayor, Jody Reinisch, also officially renamed the town established in 1906 to “Riders” for the 2017 motorcycling season.

“In Ryder – and across the country –Harley-Davidson is passionate about creating opportunities for new riders to experience and enjoy the sport of motorcycling. With summer quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to learn how to ride a motorcycle,” said Anoop Prakash, Director, U.S. Marketing and Market Development, Harley-Davidson. “By teaching the entire town of Ryder we believe we’ll show others how easy – and fun – it can be to make the switch from four wheels to two.”

Harley says additionally, to help welcome all future riders, Harley-Davidson helped refurbish the town’s water tower – mirroring the design of the famous water tower that sits atop Harley-Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee.

“The town of Ryder welcomes the roar of Harley-Davidson motorcycles down Main Street,” said Reinisch. “We’re excited to see several generations of Ryder residents on motorcycles learning together, trying new life experiences and enjoying the beauty of our town and surrounding area like never before.”

