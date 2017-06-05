Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ Motorcycle Tires Recall: 120/70 ZR17

Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ Motorcycle Tires Recall



Certain models of Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ motorcycle tires, size 120/70ZR17 58W were recalled by Sumitomo Rubber USA, LLC (Sumitomo), the rights holder of the Dunlop brand, because the affected tires may have porosity (air pockets) in the shoulder region.

These tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 17T011000.

The defect may cause non-linear steering effort which could lead to abnormal ride handling and/or steering characteristics of the motorcycle. If abnormal ride handling is not identified by the customer and tire is continued in use, then the risk is tread chunking in the shoulder area of the tire.

The affected tires were manufactured between April 27, 2017 and May 04, 2017.

TIN (Tire Identification Number)

Plant ID Size code Optional Code Begin M Code End M Code

1DA 8B 5K1 1717 1817

The Safety Recall Report indicates, on May 22, 2017 “a total of 7,380 tires were inspected, and 389 suspect non-conforming tires were contained. There remains 1,233 tires to be inspected, of which 1,053 are still in transit. After an initial internal investigation, it was determined that a total of 514 tires were non-conforming. Of the initial 514, 90 were contained internally, 28 were confirmed as scrap, and 389 were found in the field and contained. There remains a total of 3 to 7 tires unaccounted, mainly because there were 4 tires on the scrap report that could not be accurately identified based on the notations.”

Dunlop will notify the retailers and customers and will offer replacement tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin during June 2017. Owners may contact Dunlop Motorcycle Tires at 1-800-845-8378.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

