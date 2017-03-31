2017 IOM TT: Gary Johnson Going Solo with GSX-R1000/675R Machinery

2017 Isle of Man TT News

Since debuting at the Isle of Man TT in 2007, Gary Johnson has competed under various sponsors on a variety of machinery.

To date, the 36-year-old Brit has claimed four podiums, including two Supersport wins: 2014 aboard the Smiths Racing Triumph 675R, and 2015 aboard the MarTrain Racing Yamaha YZF-R6. His other podiums arrived at the 2009 Senior TT and 2011 Superbike TT.

But for the 2017 Isle of Man TT, Johnson is going solo, and will run his own team. Johnson will use Suzuki GSX-R1000 machinery in the RST Superbike, Pokerstars Senior and RL360º Quantum Superstock races, and Triumph 675 machinery in the two Monster Energy Supersport races. Regarding the latter, Johnson purchased two East Coast Construction Triumphs used by Lee Johnston in 2016.

Johnson, who is currently searching for a title sponsor, has received backing from Phil Reed’s team.

During the 2016 Isle of Man TT, Johnson claimed a best of fourth in the Bennetts Lightweight TT, and top 10 finishes in the RST Superbike and Monster Energy Supersport races He now has 30 silver and four bronze replicas in his collection.

Riding the Penz13.com BMW, 2016 also saw Johnson set a new personal best lap of the 37.73-mile course with a speed of 130.945mph in the Senior, which currently makes him the 12th fastest rider of all time around the Mountain Course.

“I’m feeling as strong as I’ve felt over the last few years and although it’s a massive undertaking to run my own team, I’m really focused on the job ahead and determined to make my mark this year,” Gary Johnson says. “I’ve got a great bunch of lads supporting me and I’m looking forward to giving it a good go this year.”