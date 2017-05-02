Touratech Destino Boots: From Riding Boot to Camping Shoe (+video)

Touratech Destino Boots

On a long-distance motorcycle adventure the rider faces a lot of changes in terrain, weather and circumstance. Whatever the situation, the rider wants to be as prepared as possible and the optimum footwear is paramount.

That’s why Touratech developed the Destino Adventure Boot. It’s a riding boot designed to excel on pavement, over distance, through dirt, mud and water. The Destino also has a feature that no other boot has: A waterproof inner shoe engineered to wear separately.

With Destino, a day in the saddle doesn’t have to end with wet socks or walking through camp or a restaurant in big, heavy boots. No longer do you need to carry an extra pair of shoes for off-the-bike excursions. The shoes are integrated into the riding boots and the outer-boot can lock right to your bike if you need to leave them behind while you socialize or explore.

“This is easily the most versatile boot on the market for adventure riders,” says Paul Guillien of Backcountry Discovery Routes

The rugged, Destino outer-boot is full-grain leather, using water-resistant Outdry technology so it’s water resistant and dries quickly. It’s equipped with impact-resistant polyurethane toe, ankle and shin protection, an oil-resistant sole and retractable cable for locking them down when you’re walking around.

The light, sleek and waterproof inner-boot is a fully functional shoe! It’s comfortable, cool looking, washable and integrated into the boot.

Touratech Destino comes in three colors and men’s and women’s sizes, and retail for $450. For additional information, visit Touratech-USA.

Touratech Destino Riding Boot Photo Gallery