Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Watch Unveiled: 2017 Limited Edition

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Watch

After being involved with car racing since the 1960s, Tissot has became the Official Timekeeper of MotoGP in 2001—the final year of the 500cc era before the modern four-strokes took over.

Since 2003, the Swiss-based watch company has released limited edition MotoGP watches, including Nicky Hayden and Jorge Lorenzo editions.

For 2017, Tissot is releasing a limited-edition T-Race MotoGP Automatic watch, which highlights the successful relationship between Tissot and MotoGP.

The T-Race MotoGP Automatic Limited Edition 2017 watch arrives with a rose gold PVD case, gold attributes, and a carbon-fiber like dial that reflects a MotoGP prototype dash. The T-Race MotoGP watch symbolizes Grand Prix motorcycle racing with other accents that represent GP motorcycles, including footpegs, rear suspension and a band that symbolized tire tread.

Speaking of the watch, Tissot says: “No details are left out. They go all the way to the automatic movement, visible through the transparent rim-like backcase. The brake-disk, as well as having its place on the bezel, is also portrayed on the oscillating mass, with the lines illustrating further tire treads. It would take a lot of breaking to stop this piece from winning. It is an exceptional watch, with only 2017 pieces like it. As a collector’s item, it comes in a special helmet box.”

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Limited Edition 2017 Watch Features:

• Swiss made

• Automatic movement

• 316L stainless steel case with rose gold and black PVD coating with engraved see-through caseback

• Anti-clockwise rotating bezel

• Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal

• Water-resistant up to a pressure of 10 bar (100 m / 330 ft)

• Silicone strap with folding clasp with push-buttons

• Bicolour execution is PVD coating

• Limited edition of 2017 pieces

• Helmet presentation box

• Dimensions: 45mm – 47.25mm

US pricing is set for $1,295. For additional information, visit Tissot.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Limited Edition 2017 Watch Photo Gallery