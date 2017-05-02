2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Price Announced for USA

BMW R nineT Urban G/S Price USA

One of BMW’s coolest R nineT designs—the R nineT Urban G/S—will arrive in BMW Motorrad USA dealerships in June.

The Urban G/S, which pays tribute to the original adventure bike, the iconic 1980 R 80 G/S, will retail for $12,995 (plus a $495 destination fee).

The Urban G/S is the fifth R nineT model in BMW’s Heritage lineup, which includes the base R nineT, Scrambler, Racer and Pure. It arrives with the classic red, white and blue styling of the original R 80 G/S, which was the weapon of choice for iconic long-distance motorcycle travels such as Helge Pedersen, who penned “10 Years on 2 Wheels.”

The Urban G/S arrives with the same air/oil-cooled 1170cc boxer twin in the other R nineTs that produces 110 horsepower, but with some unique features.

2017 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Features (vs. the BMW R nineT):

19” front wheel (optional off-road tires)

Headlight fairing + high front fender

Higher handlebars, more upright

Extended spring travel (4.9”/5.5” vs. 4.7”/4.7”)

Enduro footrests

One-piece seat

Painted steel tank, traditional forks/gaiters, cast wheels, single tailpipe, Single speedometer

Light White (w/ motorsport-blue accents and red seat)

Factory Options are also available:

Hand-brushed Aluminum Fuel Tank with sanded weld: $950 MSRP

Hand-brushed Aluminum Fuel Tank with visible weld: $850 MSRP

Chrome Exhaust: $150 MSRP

Heated Grips: $250 MSRP

Anti-Theft Alarm: $395 MSRP

Off-Road Tires: $0

Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP

Cross Spoke Wheels: $500 MSRP

Low Seat: $0

For additional information, visit BMW Motorrad USA.