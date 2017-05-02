2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Price Announced for USA

BMW R nineT Urban G/S Price USA
One of BMW’s coolest R nineT designs—the R nineT Urban G/S—will arrive in BMW Motorrad USA dealerships in June.
The Urban G/S, which pays tribute to the original adventure bike, the iconic 1980 R 80 G/S, will retail for $12,995 (plus a $495 destination fee).
The Urban G/S is the fifth R nineT model in BMW’s Heritage lineup, which includes the base R nineT, Scrambler, Racer and Pure. It arrives with the classic red, white and blue styling of the original R 80 G/S, which was the weapon of choice for iconic long-distance motorcycle travels such as Helge Pedersen, who penned “10 Years on 2 Wheels.”
The Urban G/S arrives with the same air/oil-cooled 1170cc boxer twin in the other R nineTs that produces 110 horsepower, but with some unique features.
2017 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Features (vs. the BMW R nineT):
- 19” front wheel (optional off-road tires)
- Headlight fairing + high front fender
- Higher handlebars, more upright
- Extended spring travel (4.9”/5.5” vs. 4.7”/4.7”)
- Enduro footrests
- One-piece seat
- Painted steel tank, traditional forks/gaiters, cast wheels, single tailpipe, Single speedometer
- Light White (w/ motorsport-blue accents and red seat)
Factory Options are also available:
- Hand-brushed Aluminum Fuel Tank with sanded weld: $950 MSRP
- Hand-brushed Aluminum Fuel Tank with visible weld: $850 MSRP
- Chrome Exhaust: $150 MSRP
- Heated Grips: $250 MSRP
- Anti-Theft Alarm: $395 MSRP
- Off-Road Tires: $0
- Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP
- Cross Spoke Wheels: $500 MSRP
- Low Seat: $0
For additional information, visit BMW Motorrad USA.