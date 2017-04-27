American Damian Jigalov: Strong Start to 2017 CIV PreMoto3 250 Series

American Damian Jigalov: 2017 Imola CIV PreMoto3 250 Results

The young American Damian Jigalov made a strong start to the 2017 CIV PreMoto3 250 series at Imola, Italy, this past weekend.

The 12-year-old Jigalov finished fifth in Race 1 aboard his RMU Moto VR46 Riders Academy team bike, and 11th in Race 2.

Following solid practice and qualifying sessions, Jigalov began from 10th on the grid of Race 1, which combined both the Premoto3 250-4t and 125-2T classes. Jigalov finished the opening race in fifth place on the demanding and technical track.

After experiencing a false neutral going into turn 1 during Race 2 at Imola, Jigalov fought hard for 11th. Although it was not the placing he had hoped for, it was more points under his leathers. He left Imola seventh in points after the opening two races, which count as round 1 and 2.

Following the race weekend, Damian Jigalov said: “After a long winter and working very hard training this past winter, I was very determined this weekend to have a strong start to my first full CIV Premoto3 250 season. I knew the competition is fast in Europe after the couple Wild Card rides last season. Race 1 went well after working long days with my RMU MOTO VR46RA team for an ideal setup with a fifth place finish.

“I was still missing a little speed and together with my team we wanted to improve on this finish for Race 2 on Sunday. We made a gearing change and some minor setup changes to keep the bike from slight front end instability during Race 1. Race 2 started with a good start. Lap four I was in sixth position going into the very fast turn 1, braking hard, I took three downshifts and went to lean into the corner, released the clutch after the final downshift and nothing.

“The Bike went into a false neutral in between gears free wheeling. I ran off the track and into the deep gravel trap. The speed is really high in this corner. I was able to use rear brake and basically flat track through the gravel trap. I wanted to get to the edge close to the wall because I knew if I stopped in the gravel trap I would be stuck and I saw the grass along the wall.

“I was determined to finish the race. I tried to get weight on the rear wheel by getting on the gas but the trans was still in between gears and I had nothing. Luckily I made it out. Once back on track now the quick shifter was not working. Still I gained some positions back and finished in 11th and happy for the five championship points. Unfortunately Sunday did not get the result I had expected in Race 2. I am sorry for my RMU MOTO VR46 RA team. We worked very hard this weekend and hoped for a better result. I’m glad to have finished the race and earned five championship points in 11th position.”

The next CIV PreMoto3 rounds (3-4) will be held at Misano on May 20-21.

Jigalov and his team want to thank their sponsors: Arch Motorcycles, Dainese/AGV, Biothermal LLC, Gabi Toy, WERA, Apex Mfg., Sportbike Track Time, Sportbikes4hire Shop, Lionize Delivery Solutions, Woodstock KTM.

Interested in sponsoring Damian Jigalov? Email adrianjigalov@gmail.com.

