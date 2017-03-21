2017 Polaris Slingshot Recall: Base, SL and SLR

2017 Polaris Slingshot Recall

Polaris is recalling 254 certain 2017 Slingshot, Slingshot SL, and Slingshot SLR vehicles because three of the bolted connections between the steering and the front suspension may have been insufficiently tightened.

This can possible result in a reduction of steering and/or front suspension performance. No data was provided as to VIN or history of the problem causing any accidents or injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Campaign Number is 17V158000.

The announcement indicates Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected nuts and bolts, tightening them correctly, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris’ number for this recall is T-17-01.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit SaferCar.