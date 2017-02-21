2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim

The 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim in the most accessible motorcycle in the Softail line. It has the lowest price, and a seat that is low and narrow.

One of the cost-cutting methods is that it’s the only Softail that doesn’t have ABS standard, but otherwise has the chassis and High Output Twin Cam 103B motor that you expect.

Chrome is on display, though there are plenty of black accents. The bobbed fenders sit over traditional laced 16-inch wheels, and the high profile tires make city riding smoother. Other nice touches include a handlebar crossbrace and a kickstand that’s easy to deploy while on the bike.

Read our Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 103 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel

Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F

Rear tire: MU85B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402

Wheels: Steel laced

Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 92.3 x 42.5 x 38.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64.4 inches

Seat height: 26.2 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Fork angle: 31 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Right lean angle: 24 degrees

Left lean angle: 24.9 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg

Curb weight: 706 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Red Iron Denim

Olive Gold

Charcoal Denim/Black Denim

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Prices (MSRP):

$15,099 (Vivid Black)

$15,599 (Black Denim; Red Iron Denim; Olive Gold)

$15,849 (Charcoal Denim/Black Denim)

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim | Photo Gallery