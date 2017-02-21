2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim
The 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim in the most accessible motorcycle in the Softail line. It has the lowest price, and a seat that is low and narrow.
One of the cost-cutting methods is that it’s the only Softail that doesn’t have ABS standard, but otherwise has the chassis and High Output Twin Cam 103B motor that you expect.
Chrome is on display, though there are plenty of black accents. The bobbed fenders sit over traditional laced 16-inch wheels, and the high profile tires make city riding smoother. Other nice touches include a handlebar crossbrace and a kickstand that’s easy to deploy while on the bike.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 103 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel
- Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F
- Rear tire: MU85B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402
- Wheels: Steel laced
- Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 92.3 x 42.5 x 38.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
- Seat height: 26.2 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Fork angle: 31 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 24 degrees
- Left lean angle: 24.9 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 706 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Red Iron Denim
- Olive Gold
- Charcoal Denim/Black Denim
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Prices (MSRP):
- $15,099 (Vivid Black)
- $15,599 (Black Denim; Red Iron Denim; Olive Gold)
- $15,849 (Charcoal Denim/Black Denim)