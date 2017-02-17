2017 Minneapolis Supercross: KTM’s Dungey Leads Points into Minnesota

2017 Minneapolis Supercross Preview

The seventh round of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, an FIM World Championship, heads north this weekend to Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Supercross series returns to the city for the first time since 2013, and will serve as a homecoming for series points leader, Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey. The race also marks the commencement of the East Regional 250SX Championship.

Last Saturday, before a crowd of 57,807 fans inside AT&T Stadium, Monster Energy Supercross made its annual trip to the Dallas area. On a dramatic night of racing, Frenchman Marvin Musquin rode brilliantly to score his first-career 450SX class victory with a dominant wire-to-wire effort aboard his Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F machine. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Justin Hill took advantage of misfortune experienced by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath to claim his fourth consecutive win and extend his championship points lead.

When the gate dropped for the 450SX Class Main Event it appeared as though Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb would become the first rider to earn multiple SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Awards this season.

However, a downed rider off the start forced officials to throw the red flag, which immediately brought the race to a halt and forced a restart. As the 22-rider field launched off of the starting line for the restart it was Musquin who captured the holeshot and put his KTM out front for the first time in 2017, narrowly edging out RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle and Webb. Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider and championship leader Ryan Dungey was buried outside of the top-10 following his worst start of the season.

As Musquin rode effortlessly at the front, Webb began his attack by jumping his way past Bogle for second on Lap 1. On the ensuing lap Seely followed Webb past Bogle for third. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, who started seventh and entered the night with back-to-back wins, broke into the top five on Lap 2 and started to make a run on the lead group. Tomac was on fire as he clicked off blazing fast laps and inched onto the rear wheel of Bogle, making the pass for fourth on Lap 6.

Musquin had opened a comfortable lead over the field a quarter into the race, and on Lap 7 Webb slowed quickly after suffering a flat rear tire in his chase of the lead. He lost several positions before ultimately getting attention in the mechanics areas and falling out of contention. Webb’s misfortune allowed Seely to move into second, and a hard-charging Tomac into third. However, shortly after moving into podium position Tomac crashed on Lap 8 and dropped out of contention following damage suffered on his Kawasaki.

The hard luck of his fellow competitors worked to the advantage of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson who jumped into third, just ahead of his teammate Dean Wilson and Dungey, who valiantly fought his way into the top five after starting 13th. In just his second race for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, Wilson fended off the attacks from Dungey for several laps, but the reigning two-time champion’s persistence paid off with a pass for fourth on Lap 20.

With no one to challenge him, Musquin rode steady the entire 26 laps and took the checkered flag by a margin of 5.3 seconds for his first premier class win. Seely equaled his season-best result in the runner-up spot, followed by Anderson with his first podium of the year. Dungey enjoyed an impressive comeback, but saw his current six-race podium stream come to an end finishing fourth.

Musquin becomes the 61st different 450SX Class winner in history and the Frenchman to claim victory since David Vuillemin this same weekend 15 years ago in 2002. He dedicated the win to his brother, Mika Musquin, who suffered career-ending injuries in a crash at the end of 2015 in Europe.

“I grabbed the holeshot on the restart and just tried to focus on what was in front of me. It was so easy to make a mistake out there tonight,” said Musquin. “This [victory] feels so good, to stand up here [on top of the podium] for the first time in my career. I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little boy in France and would like to dedicate this to my brother, who has been so supportive of me and gone through difficult times the past few years.”

Despite finishing off of the podium, Dungey still managed to leave Texas with a larger advantage in the championship due to Tomac’s troubles. He now holds an 18-point lead over Musquin and sits 22-points ahead of Seely, who both surpassed Tomac, who finished 15th, in the standings.

In the Western Regional 250SX Class Main Event, McElrath was quick out of the gate as he raced to his second SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Award of the season, with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki teammates Justin Hill and Austin Forkner in tow. McElrath and Hill instantly set the pace at the front of the field while Forkner settled in behind them.

The battle for the lead was on immediately as the championship’s most consistent and successful duo of McElrath and Hill paced one another during the opening laps, establishing a small cushion over their fellow competitors. Rookie Forkner continued his pursuit just behind the duo, while GEICO Honda’s Jimmy Decotis was hot on his rear fender.

As McElrath encountered lapped traffic near the halfway point of the race, he meticulously found his way around without any difficulty, which allowed him to pull away from Hill. As he maintained that comfortable lead out front, disaster struck for McElrath on Lap 16 when his bike lost pace and caused him to lose positions, ultimately allowing Hill to take over the lead. McElrath would continue to drop back and eventually had to retire from the race. Forkner then moved into second, while Yamlube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger found his way into third after starting 12th.

Hill consistently laid down fast laps out front to grab his fourth consecutive victory and seventh win of his career by a margin of just over two seconds. He’s the first Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider to win four in a row since Christophe Pourcel did in 2010. Hill has now won more races this season alone than his entire career entering 2017.

“Today was awesome,” said Hill. “Fastest qualifier, won my heat after a great battle with Austin and capped it off with a victory in the Main Event. My start was pretty solid, I worked my way up through the field and unfortunately the leader had bike issues, but I was there to capitalize and I’m happy with another win. Four in a row and the red plate going into the break feels good!”

Forkner earned a career-best finish in second, giving the Pro Circuit team its first 1-2 sweep since the season-ending East/West Regional Shootout in Las Vegas during the 2014 season, which was won by Hill.

“I had a lot of fun today,” said Forkner. “I was pumped to leave the west coast races behind and race on some dirt I’m used to. I trained in Oklahoma all week and had some fun before heading to Texas for this weekend. I’m obviously stoked on my best supercross finish yet, and now I get to take some time off before heading to Seattle.”

Plessinger enjoyed an incredible come-from-behind effort to finish third. The Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha rider sits in second place overall in the championship standings leading into the long break from racing for the 250SX West Region Championship.

The action from U.S. Bank Stadium can be seen via tape delay on FS1 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

2017 Arlington Supercross Results, 450SX:

Marvin Musquin – Corona, CA – KTM Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna Ryan Dungey – Belle Plaine, MN – KTM Dean Wilson – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki Jake Weimer – Rupert, ID – Suzuki Davi Millsaps – Cairo, GA – KTM Justin Bogle – Cushing, OK – Suzuki Malcolm Stewart – Haines City, FL – Suzuki

450SX Class Championship Standings:

Ryan Dungey – Belle Plaine, MN – KTM – 129 Marvin Musquin – Corona, CA – KTM – 111 Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda – 107 Eli Tomac – Cortez, CO – Kawasaki – 100 Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna – 85 Davi Millsaps – Cairo, GA – KTM – 83 Cooper Webb – Newport, NC – Yamaha – 71 Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha – 64 Dean Wilson – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna – 64 Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki – 55

Western Regional 250SX Class Results:

Justin Hill – Yoncalla, OR – Kawasaki Austin Forkner – Richards, MO – Kawasaki Aaron Plessinger – Hamilton, OH – Yamaha Jimmy Decotis – Peabody, MA – Honda Dan Reardon – Menifee, CA – Yamaha Jeremy Martin – Millville, MN – Honda Martin Davalos – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna Cole Martinez – Rimrock, AZ – Yamaha Hayden Mellross – Australia – Yamaha Kyle Chisholm – Valrico, FL – Honda

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings: