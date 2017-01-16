2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R Pricing Announced

Suzuki Motor of America has officially announced pricing, and color options, for the highly anticipated 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R. Pricing for the base model liter bike is set at a competitive $14,599.

The new GSX-R is a complete, from the ground up redesign of Suzuki’s iconic superbike line. Its inline-four powerplant featuring variable valve timing (VVT) is claimed to produce 199 hp and 86.7 ft/lbs of torque. Needless to say, we’re quite excited to get some seat time on the new screamer.

The standard 2017 GSX-R1000 (Non-ABS) has an MSRP in the United States of $14,599. The 2017 GSX-R1000 ABS is an additional $400 with an MSRP of $14,999.

Available in April 2017, both models will be offered in the same color configurations, which are: Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl Mira Red, and Metallic Matte Black No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black.

In base trim, the GSX-R should get the interest of any sportbike fan, but the flagship model will have their undivided attention. The 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, which is aimed squarely at Superstock racers and trackday enthusiasts, has an MSRP of $16,999. The extra ‘R’ gets you a six-axis IMU supported full electronic suite, Showa Balance Free forks and shock, launch control, quickshifter (up and down), a lightweight upper triple clamp, and a lightweight battery.

Available in May 2017, the GSX-R1000R color options are as follows: MotoGP inspired Metallic Triton Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black.

