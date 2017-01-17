Brought to you by:

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana Price and Colors Announced

by

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana Price and Colors Announced

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana

 

Suzuki Motor of America has announced pricing and color options for the brand’s latest lower-displacement sport machine, the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana. Aimed at satisfying the needs of budding sport riders, the GSX250R is an entry level motorcycle with sport inclinations. Pricing in North America is set to begin at 4,499.00 USD.

Equipped with a 248cc parallel twin engine, the GSX250R is tuned with torque in mind. Great for commuting, the GSX250R is poised to help newer riders become acclimated with the road, while not sacrificing an exciting experience. Featuring a sporting riding position, the GSX250R comes equipped with riser clip-on handle bars, which should encourage a riding experience relative to that of its larger-displacement brothers.

Those sporty aspects, in conjunction with a low seat height and narrow fuel tank, suggests that it will be accommodating to a wide variety of riders without sacrificing comfort.

Fully-faired, and ready for the road, the GSX250R is claimed to achieve an impressive 76mpg, giving it an estimated 300 mile range from a single tank of fuel.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana will be available in the following color choices: Pearl Glacier White No. 2, and Pearl Nebular Black. We can expect to begin seeing the GSX250R on dealer floors in April 2017.

For more information on the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R, including a full list of specifications, check out the Fast Facts or visit Suzuki Motor of America.

 

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana Gallery

Tags from the story
, , ,
0
Nic de Sena
Written By
More from Nic de Sena

2016 Triumph Tiger Explorer Preview | 5 New Models

2016 Triumph Tiger Explorer Preview [caption id="attachment_185421" align="aligncenter" width="900"] 2016 Triumph Tiger...
Read More

You may also like

2012-suzuki-gsx-r1000-extremefairings-com-upgrade 1

Suzuki GSX-R1000 | ExtremeFairings.com Upgrade

Touratech Zega Pro Pannier Review

Touratech Zega Pro Panniers Review | Adventure Motorcycle Luggage

2013 Phoenix AMA Supercross | Results

2013 Phoenix AMA Supercross | Results