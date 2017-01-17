2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana Price and Colors Announced

Suzuki Motor of America has announced pricing and color options for the brand’s latest lower-displacement sport machine, the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana. Aimed at satisfying the needs of budding sport riders, the GSX250R is an entry level motorcycle with sport inclinations. Pricing in North America is set to begin at 4,499.00 USD.

Equipped with a 248cc parallel twin engine, the GSX250R is tuned with torque in mind. Great for commuting, the GSX250R is poised to help newer riders become acclimated with the road, while not sacrificing an exciting experience. Featuring a sporting riding position, the GSX250R comes equipped with riser clip-on handle bars, which should encourage a riding experience relative to that of its larger-displacement brothers.

Those sporty aspects, in conjunction with a low seat height and narrow fuel tank, suggests that it will be accommodating to a wide variety of riders without sacrificing comfort.

Fully-faired, and ready for the road, the GSX250R is claimed to achieve an impressive 76mpg, giving it an estimated 300 mile range from a single tank of fuel.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana will be available in the following color choices: Pearl Glacier White No. 2, and Pearl Nebular Black. We can expect to begin seeing the GSX250R on dealer floors in April 2017.

For more information on the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R, including a full list of specifications, check out the Fast Facts or visit Suzuki Motor of America.

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana Gallery