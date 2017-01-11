2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob

Everything about the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob is muscular. From the beefy 16-inch wheels and the dual headlights to the High Output Twin Cam 103 engine and blacked-out finishes, the Fat Bob exudes power.

Tommy Gun mufflers are abbreviated and purposeful, and the passenger function of the seat is low-key. Forward controls and drag bars give the rider an aggressive stance, while the Dunlop tires provide both a strong grip of the road, as well as cushioning from mistreated inner-city roads—a good thing, as the shocks have just two inches of travel.

With limited cornering clearance, tight canyons are not the Fat Bob’s natural domain. Instead, this is a serious urban assault vehicle, with performance to match its attitude.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103
  • Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
  • Displacement: 103 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/2.1 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop
  • Front wheel: 16” x 3”; cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 16” x 5”; cast aluminum
  • Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 94.5 x 44.7 x 35 inches
  • Seat height: 27.2 inches
  • Wheelbase: 63.8 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Fork angle: 28 degrees
  • Trail: 4.9 inches
  • Right lean angle: 30 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 31 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 706 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Denim
  • Crushed Ice Denim
  • Red Iron Denim; Laguna Orange

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Prices (MSRP):

  • $16,049 (Vivid Black)
  • $16,449 (Black Denim, Crushed Ice Denim; Red Iron Denim)
  • $16,999 (Laguna Orange)

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Photo Gallery

