2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob
Everything about the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob is muscular. From the beefy 16-inch wheels and the dual headlights to the High Output Twin Cam 103 engine and blacked-out finishes, the Fat Bob exudes power.
Tommy Gun mufflers are abbreviated and purposeful, and the passenger function of the seat is low-key. Forward controls and drag bars give the rider an aggressive stance, while the Dunlop tires provide both a strong grip of the road, as well as cushioning from mistreated inner-city roads—a good thing, as the shocks have just two inches of travel.
With limited cornering clearance, tight canyons are not the Fat Bob’s natural domain. Instead, this is a serious urban assault vehicle, with performance to match its attitude.
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103
- Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/2.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop
- Rear tire: 180/70 x 16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop
- Front wheel: 16” x 3”; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 16” x 5”; cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 94.5 x 44.7 x 35 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 63.8 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Fork angle: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.9 inches
- Right lean angle: 30 degrees
- Left lean angle: 31 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Curb weight: 706 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Crushed Ice Denim
- Red Iron Denim; Laguna Orange
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Prices (MSRP):
- $16,049 (Vivid Black)
- $16,449 (Black Denim, Crushed Ice Denim; Red Iron Denim)
- $16,999 (Laguna Orange)