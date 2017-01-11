2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob

Everything about the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob is muscular. From the beefy 16-inch wheels and the dual headlights to the High Output Twin Cam 103 engine and blacked-out finishes, the Fat Bob exudes power.

Tommy Gun mufflers are abbreviated and purposeful, and the passenger function of the seat is low-key. Forward controls and drag bars give the rider an aggressive stance, while the Dunlop tires provide both a strong grip of the road, as well as cushioning from mistreated inner-city roads—a good thing, as the shocks have just two inches of travel.

With limited cornering clearance, tight canyons are not the Fat Bob’s natural domain. Instead, this is a serious urban assault vehicle, with performance to match its attitude.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103

Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/2.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop

Rear tire: 180/70 x 16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop

Front wheel: 16” x 3”; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 16” x 5”; cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.5 x 44.7 x 35 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Wheelbase: 63.8 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Fork angle: 28 degrees

Trail: 4.9 inches

Right lean angle: 30 degrees

Left lean angle: 31 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Curb weight: 706 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Crushed Ice Denim

Red Iron Denim; Laguna Orange

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Prices (MSRP):

$16,049 (Vivid Black)

$16,449 (Black Denim, Crushed Ice Denim; Red Iron Denim)

$16,999 (Laguna Orange)

