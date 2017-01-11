Trey Canard Shoulder Injury Update: Post Anaheim Supercross Report

Trey Canard Shoulder Injury Update

Ahead of 2017 Monster Energy Supercross, Trey Canard joined Ryan Dungey and Marvin Musquin on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

Canard’s pre-season performance aboard the KTM SX-F450 looked promising, but he couldn’t carry that into the season opener at Anaheim. The Oklahoma native crashed during practice fat A1 SX, and was forced to sit out the main event due to shoulder pain.

Further evaluation confirmed that Canard sustained a minor tear in his rotator cuff, which will force him to miss this Saturday’s second round in San Diego.

“The good news is that the tear is minor and doesn’t require any type of surgery. It feels extremely sore right now because of the swelling and fluid that has built up around it but once the swelling goes down the doctor says I should be good to go,” Canard says.

Canard joined the factory KTM team after a decade of riding with Honda. In the past few seasons, his overall performance was hindered due to injury after injury, but he was healthy coming into 2017 SX. This changes after A1, and Canard is already forced to miss the opening two rounds.