2017 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results |

Roczen, Dungey, and Musquin on 450SX Podium

The first 450SX class Monster Energy AMA Supercross race of the year belonged to Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. Just like in his Heat race, Roczen pulled the holeshot by hugging the inside of the first corner, taking the lead and never looking back. Roczen rode flawlessly, and was unchallenged the entire 20-lap race to cruise to his easy victory in the season opener.

“My first race went good,” said Roczen. “It seems like they do this each year at Anaheim 1, but they tamed the track down, which is probably a good thing. I got two good starts and pretty much just focused on myself. I tried to not make any mistakes, as it got really rough and the dirt was hard underneath. Overall, I am really happy with how the day went. We’ve got to keep our head on our shoulders and look forward to the next weekend. It feels great to celebrate our first win, but there are many more races to go.”

Second place went to Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey, the defending Supercross champion, who exited the first corner in fourth place. On Lap 5, Dungey made his way around teammate Marvin Musquin too take third, and passed Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac for second on Lap 9. Dungey was unable to close the gap on Roczen, who maintained a lead over 10 seconds through the second half of the race.

“My race was pretty decent,” Dungey said. “I got off to about a fourth or fifth place start. Marvin and Eli started going at it, so I was able to catch up and make the pass on each of them. The track was tough today, so I tried to play it cool and make no mistakes. Overall, I am happy with the race and this is my first time back on the gate in a while, so it’s nice to get things rolling again.”

Musquin rounded out the podium in third place after getting off to a great start, running side-by-side with Roczen in the first rhythm section. Musquin was quickly was passed by Tomac, and then Dungey. However, Musquin but was able to work his way back around Tomac to take the final podium position.

“My goal was to get a good start,” Musquin explained. “I went a little too far outside the first turn, but I was able to be really close to Ken. I really wanted to keep my position. Those guys behind me were pushing really hard. I was a little slow at the beginning of the race, but I got better and better and was able to stay near Ryan. The obstacles were not very difficult, but the dirt made it very challenging. To be able to get a podium at Anaheim 1 is big for me. I knew I was capable, but there are so many good guys.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson, who won the Anaheim 1 opener last, suffered from a mid-pack start and was forced to work his way through the field. The New Mexico native did just that, with his pass of Tomac for fourth place coming on Lap 16. Tomac, held on to second place through Lap 8, faded to fifth.

Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely moved up from an eight place start to finish sixth place on the night, hounding Tomac on the last couple of laps, but unable to make a pass into the Top 5. Veteran Davi Millsaps put his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM in the seventh spot for the night, dropping back from fifth early on.

Autotrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Weston Peick carded an eighth place finish right in front of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant, who came in ninth. Monster Energy/Chaparral/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb rounded out the top ten in his debut Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX race.

Red Bull KTM’s Trey Canard was the last qualifier, finishing fourth in the LCQ. Feeling the effects of a practice shoulder injury, he did not start the Main. Monster Energy/Chaparral/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Chad Reed was running in Top 10 when he retired on Lap 14. Smartop MotoConcepts Racing’s Mike Alessi suffered a hard crash that brought out the medical flags on Lap 11. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC / WPS / KTM’s Blake Baggett went down on Lap 2 putting him in last after completing Lap 1 in sixth. Baggett was able to work his way up to 14th.

2017 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results – Round 1