38 Rare Ducati Motorcycles to January Vegas Bonhams Auction (Photos!)

38 Ducati Motorcycles to Vegas Bonhams

For Ducati collectors, the seventh-annual Bonhams Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction may cause serious heart palpitations. The event, set for Thursday, January 26, at the Rio Casino & Hotel, will offer 38 of the rarest Ducati bikes built from 1948 through 2001, including 125 GP singles, Scramblers, Supersports, and Works Racers.

Included in this collection, which should bring in over $1 million, are 15 Ducati motorcycles from the Silverman Museum Racing Collection, a private collection out of California. A few Ducatis from this collection helped the 2013 Bonhams Motorcycle Auction gross over $3.3 million in sales, and was highlighted by an untouched 1978 Ducati NCR that went for $175,500.

Bonhams says the following models will highlight the 2017 Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction (photo gallery below with hi-res images):

1984 Ducati 750 TT1 Works Road Racer: one of three European endurance factory racers and the “rarest of the rare”; estimate $125,000-$150,000

1975 Ducati 900 SS Superbike Prototype: the 1979 AMA Superbike Winner; estimate $80,000-$120,000

1973 Ducati 750 Works Road Racer: one of three factory racers of its kind and former Bol d’Or 24 Hours team bike and Isle of Man TT entrant; estimate $100,000-$140,000

1958 Ducati 125 GP – rare early competition Grand Prix bialbero model; estimate $100,000-$130,000

“It’s true that the number of Ducatis we’ve consigned is impressive,” says Nick Smith, Bonhams’ US Head of Motorcycles, “but it’s the quality and selection, not to mention the incredible pedigree, that’s just amazing. For Ducatisti–or anyone who ever wanted a Ducati–our auction represents a very special opportunity.”

Besides the 38 Ducatis, other collectable Italian motorcycles will be on the block, including models from MV Agusta, Laverda, Cagiva, Parilla, Benelli, Bimota and Moto Guzzi.

To register to bid (in person or remotely), order a catalog, or learn more about each lot, visit bonhams.com/vegas.

Rare Ducati Motorcycles to 2017 Bonhams Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction Photo Gallery