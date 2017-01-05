2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster

Although not marketed as a replacement for the too-long departed Sportster XR1200X, the Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster is definitely a motorcycle welcoming spirited riding.

The quick tip-off is right at the front—43mm inverted forks, and dual disc brakes. That impressive front end, along with tall wheels that give the Roadster the best lean-angle in the Sportster line, means that the Dunlop tires can get a bit of a workout.

The Roadster also enjoys a bit of a torque boost compared to other Sportsters, and that works great with the Roadster’s steady handling. While the café styling may make you wonder if the Roadster is comfortable, the ergonomics are friendly enough for all-day rides. The Roadster is as at home in the canyons as it is muscling its way through city streets.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)

Maximum torque: 76 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4.5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/3.2 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Harley-Davidson Dunlop radial

Rear tire: 150/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Dunlop radial

Front wheel: 19” x 3”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 18” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm discs w/ dual piston calipers

Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 86 x 42.6 x 33.1 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Wheelbase: 59.3 inches

Rake: 28.9 degrees

Fork angle: 27.4 degrees

Trail: 5.5 inches

Right lean angle: 30.8 degrees

Left lean angle: 31.1 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: 568 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Colors:

Vivid Black

Velocity Red Sunglo

Black Denim; Billet Silver/Vivid Black

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Prices (MSRP):

$11,299 (Vivid Black)

$11,649 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Black Denim)

$11,849 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black)

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster | Photo Gallery