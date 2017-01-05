2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster
Although not marketed as a replacement for the too-long departed Sportster XR1200X, the Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster is definitely a motorcycle welcoming spirited riding.
The quick tip-off is right at the front—43mm inverted forks, and dual disc brakes. That impressive front end, along with tall wheels that give the Roadster the best lean-angle in the Sportster line, means that the Dunlop tires can get a bit of a workout.
The Roadster also enjoys a bit of a torque boost compared to other Sportsters, and that works great with the Roadster’s steady handling. While the café styling may make you wonder if the Roadster is comfortable, the ergonomics are friendly enough for all-day rides. The Roadster is as at home in the canyons as it is muscling its way through city streets.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
- Maximum torque: 76 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4.5 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/3.2 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Harley-Davidson Dunlop radial
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Dunlop radial
- Front wheel: 19” x 3”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 18” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm discs w/ dual piston calipers
- Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 86 x 42.6 x 33.1 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.3 inches
- Rake: 28.9 degrees
- Fork angle: 27.4 degrees
- Trail: 5.5 inches
- Right lean angle: 30.8 degrees
- Left lean angle: 31.1 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 568 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Black Denim; Billet Silver/Vivid Black
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster Prices (MSRP):
- $11,299 (Vivid Black)
- $11,649 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Black Denim)
- $11,849 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black)