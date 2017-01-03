1938 Indian Model 438 Painting Auction: Benefits Curing Kids Cancer

1938 Indian Model 438 Painting by Mathew Hintz

An original painting of a 1938 Indian Model 438 Four by Milwaukee artist Mathew Hintz will go on the block at the 2017 Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, which runs January 25-28.

All proceeds from the 36” x 48” painting, which will be auctioned as lot J80 on Friday, January 27, will benefit Curing Kids Cancer.

The painting captures the streamlined front fender and massive, longitudinal engine of the sporty, 100-mph Indian Model 438 Four classic motorcycle. This motorcycle is also up for bid; the award-winning restoration by Elmer Lower will be offered at no reserve on Saturday, January 28, as lot S167.

Auction attendees also will be able to see artist Mathew Hintz working live on the auction floor as he creates additional paintings of vintage motorcycle subjects. Specializing in “gas and oil” subjects, Hintz has worked professionally for more than 20 years to develop the techniques behind his distinctive sculptural layered-paint portraits and rugged charcoal drawings.

His commissioned artwork aims to capture the mechanical detail of a cherished machine and evoke emotion and pride in its owner. Hintz has also worked since 1998 as a contract artist to the Harley-Davidson Styling Department creating motorcycle paint designs, helmet graphics, logos and tank medallions, as well as the original cover art for Harley-Davidson Owner Manuals. In 2016 Hintz was licensed to produce artwork for Ford Images.

To see more work by Mathew Hintz or to contact the artist regarding an original commission go to HintzStudios.com

The 2017 Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Hotel & Casino will feature nearly 1,000 motorcycles representing dozens of marques ranging in years from 1911 to 2011, including 300 quality Japanese motorcycles, many up for auction without reserve. For more information go to Mecum.com.