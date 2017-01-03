2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow

True to its name, the 2017 Harley-Davidson SuperLow is the marque’s most welcoming bike for riders with shorter inseams. The seat height of 25.5 inches, friendly 883cc V-twin, and weight of 565 pounds with the generous 4.5-gallon tank topped off, make the SuperLow easy to manage at stops and when maneuvering at low speeds.

The suspension works better than you’d expect, given its limited travel, so handling is good. The Michelin Scorcher tires welcome canyon runs, but the lean angle is restricted due to the low-slung chassis, so take it easy when cornering.

Read our Harley SuperLow Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)

Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11F

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11

Front wheel: 18” x 2.15”; Split 5-spoke w/ machined rim

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke w/ machined rim

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 87.6 x 44.7 x 33.3 inches

Seat height: 25.5 inches

Wheelbase: 59.1 inches

Rake: 31.1 degrees

Fork angle: 29.6 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Right lean angle: 24.7 degrees

Left lean angle: 24.4 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 565 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 51 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Colors:

Vivid Black

Superior Blue

Crushed Ice Pear/Frosted Teal Pearl

Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Prices (MSRP):

$10,399 (Vivid Black)

$10,799 (Superior Blue)

$10,899 (Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake)

$11,049 (Crushed Ice Pear/Frosted Teal Pearl)

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Photo Gallery