2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow
True to its name, the 2017 Harley-Davidson SuperLow is the marque’s most welcoming bike for riders with shorter inseams. The seat height of 25.5 inches, friendly 883cc V-twin, and weight of 565 pounds with the generous 4.5-gallon tank topped off, make the SuperLow easy to manage at stops and when maneuvering at low speeds.
The suspension works better than you’d expect, given its limited travel, so handling is good. The Michelin Scorcher tires welcome canyon runs, but the lean angle is restricted due to the low-slung chassis, so take it easy when cornering.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
- Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
- CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11F
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11
- Front wheel: 18” x 2.15”; Split 5-spoke w/ machined rim
- Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke w/ machined rim
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 87.6 x 44.7 x 33.3 inches
- Seat height: 25.5 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
- Rake: 31.1 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.6 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 24.7 degrees
- Left lean angle: 24.4 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 565 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 51 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Superior Blue
- Crushed Ice Pear/Frosted Teal Pearl
- Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow Prices (MSRP):
- $10,399 (Vivid Black)
- $10,799 (Superior Blue)
- $10,899 (Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake)
- $11,049 (Crushed Ice Pear/Frosted Teal Pearl)