2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight
Although the Sportster family only goes back 60 years, that hasn’t stopped Harley-Davidson from invoking 1948 for the Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight.
With feet and hands forward, plus a tiny gas tank and short suspension, the Forty-Eight is all about fast blasts around town. The engine is tuned for a torque peak a bit earlier than on other 1202cc Sportsters, so it has good urban acceleration.
The fat tires help ward off potholes and other city debris, and the solo seat signals that you’re on your own. Beefy 49mm cartridge-style forks give the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight’s front end a muscular countenance, while the black-and-chrome styling scheme matches menace with flash, with two new Hard Candy Custom being offered this year.
Read our Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
- Maximum torque: 71 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/3.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/1.6 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 16” x 3”; Split 9-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Split 9-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 85 x 42.7 x 33.3 inches
- Seat height: 27.3 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.3 inches
- Rake: 30.2 degrees
Fork angle: 28.7 degrees
- Trail: 5.3 inches
- Right lean angle: 27.1 degrees
- Left lean angle: 27.1 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 551 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Billet Silver
- Corona Yellow Pearl
- Crushed Ice Denim
- Hard Candy Black Gold Flake
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Prices (MSRP):
- $11,299 (Vivid Black)
- $11,649 (solid colors)
- $11,749 (Hard Candy colors)