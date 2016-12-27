2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight

Although the Sportster family only goes back 60 years, that hasn’t stopped Harley-Davidson from invoking 1948 for the Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight.

With feet and hands forward, plus a tiny gas tank and short suspension, the Forty-Eight is all about fast blasts around town. The engine is tuned for a torque peak a bit earlier than on other 1202cc Sportsters, so it has good urban acceleration.

The fat tires help ward off potholes and other city debris, and the solo seat signals that you’re on your own. Beefy 49mm cartridge-style forks give the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight’s front end a muscular countenance, while the black-and-chrome styling scheme matches menace with flash, with two new Hard Candy Custom being offered this year.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)

Maximum torque: 71 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/3.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/1.6 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 16” x 3”; Split 9-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Split 9-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 85 x 42.7 x 33.3 inches

Seat height: 27.3 inches

Wheelbase: 59.3 inches

Rake: 30.2 degrees

Fork angle: 28.7 degrees

Trail: 5.3 inches

Right lean angle: 27.1 degrees

Left lean angle: 27.1 degrees

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Curb weight: 551 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Colors:

Vivid Black

Billet Silver

Corona Yellow Pearl

Crushed Ice Denim

Hard Candy Black Gold Flake

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Prices (MSRP):

$11,299 (Vivid Black)

$11,649 (solid colors)

$11,749 (Hard Candy colors)

