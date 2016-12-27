Dunlop: Official Motorcycle Tire of Monster Supercross Through 2020

Official Motorcycle Tire of Monster Energy Supercross

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has a long history with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Dunlop, the longest-running sponsor of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has a total of 143 titles in AMA SX and MX—more than any other motorcycle tire company combined.

This rich history reaches another high point in 2017 as Dunlop has reached an agreement to become the “Official Motorcycle Tire” of Monster Energy Supercross for the next four years.

Dunlop also says it will expand its marketing throughout the next four years of Supercross, providing more company interaction with its customers.

“We’re grateful to Feld Entertainment for the opportunity to expand our interaction with customers, and we’re very proud of our commitment to American motorcycle racing,” said Mike Buckley, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“Despite all of the ups and downs in the marketplace over the past decade, Dunlop never stopped supporting both professional and amateur motorcycle racing in the U.S. Racing plays a big part in the development of our tire technology for the public, so it’s an important part of our business.

“But more than that, we believe in the spirit of competition, and nothing embodies that quite like motorcycle racing. As the only company making motorcycle tires in America, it makes sense for us to partner with Monster Energy Supercross as we continue our commitment to motorcycle racing in America.”

Since Dunlop developed the Geomax MX3S and MX52 in 2013, every single Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and all but one Main Event, have been won on Dunlop tires.

Dunlop is also committed to supporting amateur motocross through the Team Dunlop program, now in its 11th year. Team Dunlop alumni have won professional championships, including top supercross contenders Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac.

For additional information, visit Dunlop Motorcycle Tires.