Suzuki V-Strom 650 Recall | 8,613 DL650s Due to Wiring Issue

2012-2016 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Recall

Suzuki has announced the recall of 8,613 model year 2012-2016 V-Strom 650 (DL650) motorcycles manufactured Aug. 30, 2011, through Oct. 12, 2015.

The recall, which also includes the V-Strom 650XT and V0Strom 650 Adventure motorcycles, was triggered by a finding that the alternator stator may have insufficient heat resistance, resulting in a short circuit of the stator wires.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 recall announcement indicates a short circuit of the stator wires may prevent the battery from properly charging, causing an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

The announcement of proposed recall was received by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from Suzuki on December 2. The recall data did not include the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) series of the motorcycles affected, but according to the announcement, Suzuki will notify owners of the affected units, and dealers will replace the stator, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-714-572-1490. Suzuki’s number for this recall is 2A67.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.