2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T

Although not part of the Harley-Davidson Touring line, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T is a legitimate bagger—a junior partner to the Road King and Heritage Softail Classic. Built on the chassis of the Sportster SuperLow 883, the SuperLow 1200T gets the 1202cc motor for longer-distance, higher-speed running.

Touring accoutrements include a 14-inch windshield (quick release), lockable saddlebags, more legroom, a touring seat for two, and floorboards. As touring often takes you onto twisting back roads, the SuperLow 1200T has a bit more cornering clearance than the standard SuperLow—while still managing a 26-inch seat height—and the Michelin Scorcher tires are designed with touring in mind. All five color choices include pinstriping.

Read our Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Review.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)

Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11T

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11T

Front wheel: 18” x 2.15”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 87.6 x 51.9 x 33.7 inches

Seat height: 26.1 inches

Wheelbase: 59.1 inches

Rake: 31.1 degrees

Fork angle: 29.7 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Right lean angle: 25 degrees

Left lean angle: 26 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 599 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Colors:

Vivid Black

Billet Silver

Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Prices (MSRP):

$11,899 (Vivid Black)

$12,249 (Billet Silver)

$12,449 (Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)

$12,599 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

