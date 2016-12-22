Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

Although not part of the Harley-Davidson Touring line, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T is a legitimate bagger—a junior partner to the Road King and Heritage Softail Classic. Built on the chassis of the Sportster SuperLow 883, the SuperLow 1200T gets the 1202cc motor for longer-distance, higher-speed running.

Touring accoutrements include a 14-inch windshield (quick release), lockable saddlebags, more legroom, a touring seat for two, and floorboards. As touring often takes you onto twisting back roads, the SuperLow 1200T has a bit more cornering clearance than the standard SuperLow—while still managing a 26-inch seat height—and the Michelin Scorcher tires are designed with touring in mind. All five color choices include pinstriping.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Evolution V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
  • Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
  • Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11T
  • Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11T
  • Front wheel: 18” x 2.15”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 87.6 x 51.9 x 33.7 inches
  • Seat height: 26.1 inches
  • Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
  • Rake: 31.1 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.7 degrees
  • Trail: 5.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 25 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 26 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 599 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Billet Silver
  • Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo
  • Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
  • Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Prices (MSRP):

  • $11,899 (Vivid Black)
  • $12,249 (Billet Silver)
  • $12,449 (Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)
  • $12,599 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Photo Gallery

 

