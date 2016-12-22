2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T
Although not part of the Harley-Davidson Touring line, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T is a legitimate bagger—a junior partner to the Road King and Heritage Softail Classic. Built on the chassis of the Sportster SuperLow 883, the SuperLow 1200T gets the 1202cc motor for longer-distance, higher-speed running.
Touring accoutrements include a 14-inch windshield (quick release), lockable saddlebags, more legroom, a touring seat for two, and floorboards. As touring often takes you onto twisting back roads, the SuperLow 1200T has a bit more cornering clearance than the standard SuperLow—while still managing a 26-inch seat height—and the Michelin Scorcher tires are designed with touring in mind. All five color choices include pinstriping.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
- Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70 x 18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11T
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11T
- Front wheel: 18” x 2.15”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 87.6 x 51.9 x 33.7 inches
- Seat height: 26.1 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
- Rake: 31.1 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.7 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 25 degrees
- Left lean angle: 26 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 599 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Billet Silver
- Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Prices (MSRP):
- $11,899 (Vivid Black)
- $12,249 (Billet Silver)
- $12,449 (Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)
- $12,599 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow 1200T Photo Gallery