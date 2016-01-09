Chad Reed Rejoins Yamaha Factory Racing for 2016 Supercross

Chad Reed Joins Yamaha

Failing to negotiate a contract with a factory team in 2011, multi-time Supercross Champion in the states in Australia, Chad Reed, started his own team – TwoTwo Motorsports.

He raced with Honda CRF450R machinery through 2015, when he switched to Kawasaki KX450F machinery. But his luck wasn’t always the best, and 2015 became his worst season ever with only two podiums.

But things may change drastically for the #22 rider in 2016; just ahead of the season opener at Anaheim SX, Yamaha Factory Racing announced it has signed Reed.

Officially named Monster Energy/360fly/Chaparral/Yamaha Factory Racing, the team will power into 2016 Supercross with corporate support by: Monster Energy, 360fly, Inc., Chaparral Motosports and Valli Construction, Inc.

The #22 boldly displayed at the front of his 2016 Yamaha YZ450F, Supercross legend Reed will rejoin the Yamaha factory Supercross team, beginning January 9 at the opening of the of the 2016 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, which kicks off at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. In 2004 and 2008, Chad won two AMA Supercross Championship while piloting a Yamaha.

Chad Reed says “There’s no place like home right? With Yamaha and the whole crew here, it definitely feels that way. I have amazing history with the Yamaha bLU cRU, but really, it’s about looking forward and what we can continue to build together that motivates and excites me the most. I’m thankful for all my sponsors, especially Yamaha, Monster Energy, 360fly, Chaparral Motorsports, and Valli Construction for bringing back the Yamaha factory Supercross team for 2016!

“It’s something special for 22, and for all Yamaha bLU cRU fans! One thing that hasn’t faded with age is my passion for racing and being on the gate with the best riders in the world. I’ve never felt more determined and excited to be a part of it.”

Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., says “All of us at Yamaha are proud to re-introduce our factory Supercross team. We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Monster Energy in road racing, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand our successful partnership to now include Supercross. We also welcome back old friends Chaparral Motorsports and Valli Construction, and we welcome new partner 360fly. Of course, we’re also very excited to have Chad Reed back with us again as one of our Yamaha bLU cRU riders.”

Supercross is often looked at as a young man’s game and we’re glad to see the veteran Reed return to his former stomping grounds. Best of luck in 2016, Chad!

