Italian Motorcycle Championship Custom Bike Show Winners

Only its third year, the Italian Bike Week is already a must-attended event for European bikers. The 2024 Italian Bike Week mixes aspects of traditional biker rallies, festivals, and demo days to create a unique event in Lignano Sabbiadoro, on the northern coast of the Adriatic Sea between Venice and the Slovenian border.

An integral part of Italian Bike Week is the International Motorcycle Championship, which pits over 50 custom motorcycles from the region against each other as they vie for the Best In Show award.

The Italian Motorcycle Championship Best in Show winner is Goddess of Speed by Gallery Motorcycles, based in Virle Treponti, between Milan and Venice.

Headed by Mikro Perugini, the Goddess of Speed is a tribute to early land speed record motorcycles. Powered by a Harley-Davidson Evolution motor with an S&S Cycle Super E carburetor, notably abbreviated exhausts, and revealed valve mechanisms.

A Nike figurehead from a Packard is mounted to the springer front suspension, adding to the intrigue. Goddess of Speed features lenticular wheels in a distinctive 21-/16-inch combination. Holding it all together is an arcing hardtail frame.

It’s hard to miss the Dox Art Factory paint job and graphics on the Goddess of Speed. If the gray color brings the Silent Gray Fellow to mind, it has done its job.

Scramblers and, unusually, adventure bike builds made a splash. Savona’s Grillo built a Norton Commando scrambler to win the Scrambler category, with Punto Moto Factory Bike’s custom Yamaha Super Ténéré scoring the Adventure category win.

The Freestyle class is always good for a surprise, and it’s delivered by the improbably low-slung Knickrammen by Stefan B. It’s powered by a kickstart S&S Cycle motor and features radial spokes. King Bling is emblazoned on the fuel tank, in case you didn’t notice.

The next round of the Italian Motorcycle Championship is November 23 and 24 as part of the Ruotando – Kustom Culture event in Pievesestina di Cesena.