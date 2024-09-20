Garmin inReach Messenger Plus First Look [7 Fast Facts]

Garmin has just released the inReach Messenger Plus, a device that interacts with satellites for communications coverage where cell service fears to tread. The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus adds several feature enhancements to the original inReach Messenger we tested. The original comes capable of Interactive SOS, pairing with the Garmin Messenger smartphone app for group messaging, up to 28 days of battery life, reverse charging, route tracking, and IPX7 water rating.
- Two-way texting on the Messenger Plus will accommodate up to 1600 characters. This is up from the 160-character limit via Messenger Texts on the Messenger Plus. When connected through a compatible smartphone, Garmin inReach Messenger Plus allows you to send and receive emojis and reactions.
- When the Messenger Plus is paired with your smartphone using the Garmin Messenger app, you can send and receive photos. Sure, you can send out a beautiful sunset photo, but getting a MacGyver photo to assist in jerry-rigging a clutch lever or shifter rod will be worth the upcharge for the new Plus.
- Garmin’s Messenger Plus sends and receives 30-second recorded messages to and from your text and email contacts. In an SOS situation, being able to describe health emergency symptoms might make an important difference in the outcome. However, you can also have fun with it. For instance, you can exchange haikus with your riding partners who couldn’t get off work for that fun ride.
Ténéré 700
Roaming through the wilderness
Powerful and free
However, they can send you voice messages, too:
Unsubscribe me now
From your lackluster haikus
Unsubscribe, I plea
- Garmin inReach Messenger Plus allows you to share your route with live tracking. GPS coordinates can now be embedded with your text, photo, or voice message when paired with your smartphone.
- The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus, like all Garmin satellite communication devices, requires a Subscription Plan. The minimum monthly plan is the $15 per month Essential plan. The minimum cost plan includes 10 photo or voice messages, 50 1600-character text messages, and unlimited Check-in and Reaction messages. You can switch between the Essential, Standard, and Premium plans monthly without penalty. Essential plan for the winter and Premium during the riding season can be a money saver. There are overuse charges. However, if you are in an SOS situation, exchanging voices and photos could be a lifesaver.
- Here is Garmin’s pitch for the inReach Messenger Plus, courtest of Garmin VP of Global Consumer Sales Dan Bartell: “The new and enhanced messaging capabilities of the inReach Messenger Plus gives users a more personal and emotional way to communicate with friends and family when cell service isn’t available. Tell your family you’ll be home late, send a photo of the epic view to your friends, or simply exchange voice messages to hear the person on the other end of the line. Plus, with a rechargeable battery that can last for weeks, safety charging to help restore a depleted phone, and the ability to trigger an SOS message, the inReach Messenger Plus is an invaluable tool for any adventure.”
- The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is available from all the usual authorized retailers, and directly from Garmin. The MSRP is $500, a $200 premium over the standard inReach Messenger, which is still available.