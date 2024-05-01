2025 Indian Scout Lineup Review [Five Models Road Tested]

Indian Motorcycle has been around since 1901 and is the oldest active motorcycle manufacturer in the United States. Its history is diverse, and many know Indian for its heavyweight cruisers, touring bikes, and the sporty Scout. The newest iterations of the Indian Scout are 2025 models in five different flavors.

I attended the Tennessee launch of the original Scout in 2014, and a decade has passed. Time, design, and technological advancements for 2025 bring new and old Scout fans a lot to look forward to. Just as I felt back in the day, the new Scout exhibits some design cues that harken back over a century.

If you like lots of choices, then feast your eyes on the 2025 Indian Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout, and 101 Scout. There are many combinations and permutations of chrome, bright colors, matt paint, and metal finishes to choose from. We presented the details in our 2025 Indian Scout Lineup First Look story, so let me lay down my impression of riding all five models during a two-day launch ride from downtown San Francisco to Santa Cruz and back.

Spoiler alert: It was amazing, with a bit of wildness thrown in, like how about riding San Francisco’s Lombard Street—the famous steeply descending one-way Crookedest Street in the World…uphill?

Lombard has a 27 percent grade with eight switchbacks. The SFPD closed this legendary tight brick lane so I could make three passes for camera and drone footage. I offered a supplication to the moto deities on each pass: “Please, don’t let me f— up.” I didn’t, as the Scout Classic I was riding made short work of it. The steady power delivery and torque pulled from the midrange in first gear all the way to the top. Fortunately, traction was never lost on the red brick pavement.

On the first of two riding days, I rode the Scout Classic, Super Scout, and Scout Bobber. After leaving Lombard Street, I sailed through traffic to San Francisco’s waterfront Marina Green park, where I got some great photos with the Golden Gate Bridge behind me, all the time marveling at my luck for scoring cloudless blue skies and temps in the mid-70s in a city notorious for some inclement weather.

Next, I worked my way out to the coast and headed south. All this time, the trusty 2025 Indian Scout Classic ate up the miles, stoplights, city traffic, and potholes. Even with 4.7 inches of front suspension travel and three inches of rear travel—two inches on the Scout Bobber—I was careful to avoid as many potholes as possible as the short travel in the rear did transmit a good deal of force to me. On smooth surfaces, it’s a firm and welcoming ride, and the saddle is comfortable.

The Classic, Sport, and Super share the same suspension specs, while the Bobber’s rear retains the two inches of rear wheel travel that graced previous Scouts. Don’t ask me how I know the Bobber’s rear suspension is not great on rough roads. All but the inverted-fork 101 Scout have a standard 41mm fork. The 101 Scout is in a different league with fully adjustable upside-down 43mm cartridge forks and nearly six inches of travel, combined with fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shocks. If you like to ride hard, then the 101 is the 2025 Scout for you. If you consider the 101’s grips too far forward, you can always dip into Indian’s parts catalog to make a switch. The handlebar bend is fine for me.

I rode the valance-fendered Scout Classic first. As with all the 2025 Indian Scout models, the cable-actuated clutch requires little force at the lever, and engagement is smooth and direct. The six-speed transmission engages flawlessly. Shifts are smooth, and there were no missed shifts, false neutrals, or other deleterious actions. Gear ratios are just right for the motor’s torque curve—all are the same, save the stronger-running 101. While all models exhibit easy riding around town for sweet cruising at low speeds, they are eager to bolt out of the hole and launch to triple-digit speeds.

There are three selectable ride modes for the new SpeedPlus 1250 motor—Sport, Standard, and Tour. Standard and Tour are similar, while Sport brings out the best in the DOHC 60-degree V-twin. Sport mode smooths out the power delivery and most of the vibration, of which there is very little across the range. Standard is also quite nice when riding around town, and you don’t want the Sport mode’s sharper throttle response. You’re looking at a peak of 105 horsepower for four of the 2025 Indian Scouts, with the 101 Scout getting a six-horsepower boost at the same 7250 rpm. The 101’s boost is through software rather than any hardware modifications. Acceleration is strong, with the motor tuned for a peak of 82 ft-lbs of torque at 6300 rpm in all five models. I rode them all, and these babies can, metaphorically, fly.

Lunch was 25 miles down the coast at Sam’s Chowder House, a famous seafood restaurant in Half Moon Bay. It was my first visit, and the place was packed on a Monday—it’s a tourist attraction. My lobster roll was gigantic and was as well received as the view of the Pillar Point Harbor.

Now, let’s ride some more. It’s been decades since I’ve been on this stretch of Highway 1—known officially as Cabrillo Highway and colloquially as PCH/Pacific Coast Highway. My home crew are regulars on this same road, though much farther south, where we run it between Los Angeles and Monterey—when it’s open. There sure is a lot to enjoy between San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

The coast here undulates between sea level to hills, never leaving the coast. I took a 20-mile inland loop through secluded farm and ranch land and back to the coast. The next stop is Santa Cruz. I stayed at a nice water’s edge hotel with a view of the town, the massive wharf, and the storied beach-front boardwalk.

The ergonomics for the Classic, as with the rest of the 2025 Indian Scout lineup, are similar, with the biggest difference being the reach to the grips, which determines how upright the riding position is. Seat heights are all a touch over 25-and-a-half inches, which should accommodate anyone. Even as low as they are, my six-foot form is all-day comfortable. The Classic, Bobber, and Super have the shortest reach to the grips and, subsequently, the most upright posture. The Sport and 101 have a flatter handlebar bend that requires a more forward lean, though not enough to be bothersome to most backs and wrists.

Indian doesn’t provide curb weights, and I didn’t bring a scale for the ride. Figure about 600 pounds or so for the fully loaded Super tourer, and about 50 pounds less at the other end of the spectrum for the stripped-down Bobber—I’m not sure why that’s a big secret, and the numbers aren’t that important, as the ride is what matters. Underway, the weight isn’t imposing, and the 2025 Indian Scouts are not hard to handle. I rode over smooth, cold, wet, clean, dirty, and potholed tarmac while navigating gravel parking lots and funky irregular roadside turnouts. The Scouts are models of compliance.

All but the 101 Scout share the same braking system—a single 298 mm semi-floating rotor on each wheel, with a two-piston caliper up front and a single-piston caliper at the rear. The 101 Scout is outfitted with a pair of 320mm discs and four-piston calipers up front. The single front disc Scouts brake capably; use both front and rear brakes simultaneously to achieve best results. Stopping distances are short and smooth under hard braking with good feel at the lever. The brake pedal position can be adjusted, though the standard position is just right for me.

In contrast to the adequate braking on the single-front-disc Scouts, the twin-disc setup on the 101 Scout is a massive improvement. I used the front brake almost exclusively on the 101 during aggressive riding, just as I would on a sport bike.

On day two, I rode the Sport Scout and 101 Scout. I headed north on the famous California State Route 9, which connects Santa Cruz and Silicon Valley, snaking across the top of the San Cruz Mountains. This is a technical two-lane ribbon offering diverse views of the ocean and inland area.

Along the way, a side trip took me through stands of redwood trees on the eastern edge of Big Basin Redwoods State Park. Going from sunny mountain riding to winding, often wet, sections within the deep shade of the redwoods is ethereal and majestic. One minute, it is sunny, and the next minute dark, ominous, cold, and wet. Some miles later, the forest drifts into my rearview mirrors. I, for one, did not expect redwoods south of San Francisco. We’re all familiar with the iconic Avenue of the Giants, but that is 225 miles north of San Francisco.

I pounded through this terrain and could not take my eyes off my line in many sections. Although it is not the best way to see the scenery, it is a great way to allow the 101 and Sport Scouts to show they can run more like sport bikes than cruisers, and they completed this section with speed and grace. It is on roads like this where you can appreciate the 101 Scout’s additional power, superior braking, and firmer suspension.

I peeled off State Route 9 onto northbound State Route 35—Skyline Boulevard. The twisties continue until I reach the celebrated Alice’s Restaurant in Woodside. Although you may think the restaurant is associated with the Arlo Guthrie song of the same name, it’s not. The Woodside restaurant got its name from Alice Taylor, who bought it in the 1960s; the Guthrie song is about a restaurant in Stockbridge, Mass. Regardless, the century-old building is packed on a Tuesday afternoon, and I could not have been happier for a break from the spirited, technical riding.

After a fine meal, I remounted and continued north on Skyline Boulevard through sequoias and more redwoods. The curves here are not as frenetic as I begin my return to civilization. I enjoy the sinuous State Route 35 until succumbing to Interstate 280 in Highlands for a mad dash through traffic back into San Francisco and my hotel.

This 25-mile section is my only freeway time during the two days, and riding it showed another side of the 2025 Indian Scout platform. It is happy to split lanes, weave through traffic, dart into openings, and easily outpace the cages. Another box ticked on the list of duties the Scout is happy to perform.

During two full days of riding on every conceivable type of road and various situations, the Indian Scout lineup has proved itself to be a strong, loveable, fierce, and reliable mode of getting my joy from riding on two wheels. I could easily find a place for the 101 Scout in my garage and so many places that it would be the perfect companion on my adventures. It took ten years to produce the Scout’s second generation, and they are lovely and worth the wait.

2025 Indian Scout Classic (Bobber, Sport, Super, and 101) Specs

ENGINE

Type: SpeedPlus 1250 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 76ci (1250cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.094” x 2.898” (104mm x 73.6mm)

Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 7250 rpm (101: 111 hp @ 7250 rpm)

Maximum torque: 82 ft-lbs @ 6300 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplayer

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches (101: Adjustable inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 5.9 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches (Bobber: 2.0 inches; 101, Sport: Fully adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches)

Wheels: Wire-spoke (101, Bobber, Sport: cast aluminum)

Front wheel: 16 x 3.5 (Sport, 101: 19 x 3.5)

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Pirelli Night Dragon (Bobber: Pirelli MT60RS front; Sport, 101: Metzeler Cruisetec; Super: Pirelli MT60RS)

Front tire: 130/90 x 16 (Sport, 101: 130/60 x 19)

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper (101: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers)

Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.5 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.8 inches (Bobber: 4.9 inches; Super: 4.4 inches)

Seat height: 25.7 inches (Bobber: 25.6 inches)

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

2025 Indian Scout Classic Colors and Prices

Black Metallic: $13,999

Black Metallic (Limited): $14,699

Silver Quartz Smoke (Limited): $15,199

Black Metallic (Limited +Tech): $15,699

Silver Quartz Smoke (Limited +Tech): $16,199

Ghost White 2-Tone Metallic (Limited +Tech): $16,699

Sunset Red 2-Tone Metallic (Limited +Tech): $16,999

2026 Indian Scout Bobber Colors and Prices

Black Metallic: $12,999 MSRP

Black Metallic (Limited): $13,699

Black Smoke (Limited): $14,199

Sunset Red Smoke (Limited): $14,199

Black Metallic (Limited +Tech): $14,699

Black Smoke (Limited +Tech): $15,199

Sunset Red Smoke (Limited +Tech): $15,199

Spirit Blue Metallic (Limited +Tech): $15,699

Nara Bronze Metallic (Limited +Tech): $15,699

2025 Indian Sport Scout Colors and Prices

Black Metallic: $13,499

Black Metallic (Limited): $14,199

Black Smoke (Limited): $14,699

Storm Blue (Limited): $14,699

Nara Bronze Smoke (Limited): $14,699

Black Metallic (Limited +Tech): $15,199

Black Smoke (Limited +Tech): $15,199

Storm Blue (Limited +Tech): $15,699

Nara Bronze Metallic (Limited +Tech): $15,699

2025 Indian Super Scout Colors and Prices

Black Metallic (Limited +Tech): $16,499

Black Smoke w/ Graphics (Limited +Tech): $16,999

Maroon Metallic w/ Graphics (Limited +Tech): $16,999

2025 Indian 101 Scout Colors and Prices