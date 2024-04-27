Rider Shield 360 Ride Vision 2 Pro Review [Proximity Alert System]

Ride Vision 2 Pro by Rider Shield 360 is an alert system that provides forward collision, blind spot, overtaking, and distance-keeping warnings, plus front and rear cameras to record up to three-hour videos of your ride. The system consists of an array of red and yellow LEDs on both mirrors, front and rear cameras, and a speed sensor on the front wheel.

Calculations are claimed to be based upon AI programming using data from the cameras and the wheel-speed sensor. Rider Shield 360 claims Ride Vision 2 Pro is much more accurate than radar and radar systems because the camera images are more accurate—AI knows what it is seeing, while radar and lidar (light detection and ranging) do not.

I installed the universal fit LED array on the Ultimate Motorcycling BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike’s mirrors ($659/pair). They attach with sticky pads to the top rim of the mirrors. Rider Shield 360 also offers replacement mirrors with the LED array integrated nicely at the top of the mirror ($759/pair). However, they only fit specific base hardware, including that used by BMW GS models. There are five red LEDs and one yellow LED per mirror to signal the pilot. Alerts can be adjusted for brightness and sensitivity in the app.

Included in the gallery is a photo of the mirror sold by Rider Shield 360 that integrates the LEDs into the glass with red LEDs along the top and yellow to the outside edge. The universal style base fits many different motorcycles. However, the BMW R 1250 RS has fairing-mounted mirrors, so it is not a candidate for the purpose-built alert mirrors.

Installation was straightforward yet encompassed many steps. I was assisted by Rider Shield 360 US rep Tommy Weiss. We attached the Ride Vision 2 Pro LED arrays to the mirrors and ran the wires into the fairing and back to the main unit under the seat. Next, we attached the speed sensor to the right fork leg and a magnet to the rim. We had to fiddle around to get the sensor close enough to the magnet to activate it. Next, the cameras were mounted fore and aft, and the wires connected to the main unit.

Once all the components were in place, I sat on the bike. Tommy used the included bubble level to attach to the cameras to confirm they were level and in the correct position. Plan on at least two hours for installation, depending upon your bike, what places might be used to mount the cameras, how hard it is to get the wiring to the main unit under the seat, and how handy you are.

I downloaded the app, created an account with the free Ride Vision Pro app, and paired it to the system. Once Ride Vision 2 Pro is set up, it works independently. It only requires the app to download or view video and change settings such as trigger sensitivity and LED brightness. The system does not require the phone or app to be active when riding.

With everything connected and operational, the rider doesn’t need to do anything other than start the bike and ride.

Now that the BMW R 1250 RS is ready to go, let’s define the functions offered by the Ride Vision 2 system:

Blind Spot Alert. This solid yellow LED on the relevant mirror lights only when a vehicle enters your blind spot area between six and ten feet away at speeds above 12 mph.

Dangerous Overtake Alert. This solid yellow LED on the relevant mirror lights only when a vehicle enters your blind spot area—about 60 to 70 feet away—to overtake at high speeds. The Dangerous Overtake Alert is a more-sensitive version of the Blind Spot Alert. It lets you know when someone is overtaking you rapidly, and you may not have noticed how rapidly the other vehicle is approaching.

Distance Keeping Alert. These solid red LEDs on both mirrors act as an early and non-critical warning. This feature calculates the distance, size, and type of vehicle you are following, plus the rider’s trajectory. It is implemented at speeds above 30 mph.

Forward Collision Alert. These are rapidly blinking red LEDs on both sides when the system calculates a high probability of a collision with the vehicle ahead of you. This acts similarly to the Distance Keeping Alert, but calculates potential frontal collisions that require immediate attention. It works at speeds above 6 mph.

Only a few motorcycles have some, but not all, of these features built-in. Ride Vision 2 Pro allows riders to retrofit their bikes to add these safety features.

The cameras always operate, but you can choose to have them record or not—the maximum recording time is three hours, and downloadable via the app. I have them to constantly recording in case there is a mishap. The cameras are 720p, so you will likely not use the videos online due to the limited resolution. Maximum recording time is three hours—the memory is built-in and not expandable.

Rider Shield 360 claims the Ride Vision 2 system can reduce accidents up to 60 percent of the time. Although I consider myself a situationally aware rider, I appreciate the blind spot monitoring. There are times when I am not as mindful as I’d like to think; I’ll see the yellow light on the mirror flash just as I’m about to make a lane change. The Blind Spot and Dangerous Overtake alerts are welcome additions to my daily riding, and neither produced false alarms.

As for the Distance Keeping and Forward Collision alerts, I do get the occasional false alarm, but I like that as it errs on the side of safety. When threading through traffic at a good clip, these alerts can be “surprised” by some of my maneuvers. There is no harm in that, so long as you don’t become complacent about the warnings.

There is a dedicated app available for Android and iOS that runs all the functions. It allows riders to see the videos and adjust the operation of the unit’s features. The Android app has a video editing function. I use the iOS app on my iPhone and the phone would not connect until I had the provider unlock the phone. iPhones must be unlocked to allow connection to the system, as that link is done through a 3G Wi-Fi connection to the main unit; AT&T required me to have them unlock the phone. Android phones do not suffer the same restriction. Rider Shield 360 claims to be working on improving the Apple app this year.

The Rider Vision 2 Pro is an essential piece of kit for touring riders, urban riders, and those who want the latest safety technology. I imagine that some or all of the warning features will be adopted by motorcycle manufacturers over the years, and the Rider Shield Ride Vision 2 Pro gives everyone access right now.

Rider Shield 360 Ride Vision 2 Pro Review Photo Gallery