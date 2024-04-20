2024 Nashville Supercross Results, Video, Standings, Coverage

Jett Lawrence returned to the top spot on the podium after a three-week absence, handily winning the Nashville round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series on a treacherous track at Nissan Stadium. After leading the 10 opening laps of the 25-lap Main Event, Eli Tomac finished in P2, nine seconds behind Lawrence. Cooper Webb, who came into Nashville tied on points with Lawrence atop the series standings, was a distant P3, nearly 15 seconds behind Lawrence.
Crashes prematurely ended the racing for defending AMA Supercross Champion Chase Sexton on lap 5 and Ken Roczen on lap 8. Both crashes were related to technical problems—Sexton had a throttle issue and Roczen blew his shock as he entered the whoops section.
Sexton scored no points at Nashville, dropping him to P4 in the standings with three races remaining. Sexton sits 42 points behind leader Lawrence, who is five points clear of Webb and 33 points ahead of Tomac. Roczen’s one-point night dropped him to P6 in the standings, one point behind Jason Anderson. Anderson took his second P4 finish in a row, and fourth of the season, with Barcia earning his second top-five finish of 2024 in a lonely P5.
Benny Bloss (P8), Vince Friese (P10), and Grant Harlan (P18) had their best finishes of the season, with Josh Hill riding in a Main Event for the first time in 2024, finishing in P20. Sexton’s P22 leaves Lawrence and Tomac as the only riders with top-ten finishes in every round this year.
The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series resumes next Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing information—times and broadcasts are different from the usual.
Photography by Align Media
2024 Nashville Supercross Results
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Mitch Oldenburg, Honda
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
- Josh Hill, Yamaha
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Chase Sexton, KTM
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 286 points (6W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 281 (4W, 8P, 12 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 253 (1 W, 6P, 7 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 246 (1W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 224 (2P, 8 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1W, 3P, 7 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 177 (1 P5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 166 (1P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 163 (2 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 155
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 113 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 107 (1 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 84
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 78
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 60
- Justin Hill, KTM, 57
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 57
- Vince Friese, Honda, 48
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
- Colt Nichols, Beta, 33
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Mitch Oldenburg, Honda, 32
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 27
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 26
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 16
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 13
- John Short, Kawasaki, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 6
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 6
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 5
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 3
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1