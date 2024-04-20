2024 Nashville Supercross Results, Video, Standings, Coverage

Jett Lawrence returned to the top spot on the podium after a three-week absence, handily winning the Nashville round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series on a treacherous track at Nissan Stadium. After leading the 10 opening laps of the 25-lap Main Event, Eli Tomac finished in P2, nine seconds behind Lawrence. Cooper Webb, who came into Nashville tied on points with Lawrence atop the series standings, was a distant P3, nearly 15 seconds behind Lawrence.

Crashes prematurely ended the racing for defending AMA Supercross Champion Chase Sexton on lap 5 and Ken Roczen on lap 8. Both crashes were related to technical problems—Sexton had a throttle issue and Roczen blew his shock as he entered the whoops section.

Sexton scored no points at Nashville, dropping him to P4 in the standings with three races remaining. Sexton sits 42 points behind leader Lawrence, who is five points clear of Webb and 33 points ahead of Tomac. Roczen’s one-point night dropped him to P6 in the standings, one point behind Jason Anderson. Anderson took his second P4 finish in a row, and fourth of the season, with Barcia earning his second top-five finish of 2024 in a lonely P5.

Benny Bloss (P8), Vince Friese (P10), and Grant Harlan (P18) had their best finishes of the season, with Josh Hill riding in a Main Event for the first time in 2024, finishing in P20. Sexton’s P22 leaves Lawrence and Tomac as the only riders with top-ten finishes in every round this year.

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series resumes next Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing information—times and broadcasts are different from the usual.

Photography by Align Media

2024 Nashville Supercross Results

Jett Lawrence, Honda Eli Tomac, Yamaha Cooper Webb, Yamaha Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Justin Barcia, GasGas Justin Cooper, Yamaha Hunter Lawrence, Honda Benny Bloss, Beta Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Vince Friese, Honda Dean Wilson, Honda Justin Hill, KTM Shane McElrath, Suzuki Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Mitch Oldenburg, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Freddie Norén, Kawasaki Grant Harlan, Yamaha Jeremy Hand, Honda Josh Hill, Yamaha Ken Roczen, Suzuki Chase Sexton, KTM

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)