2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Review [14 Fast Facts]

This week, Editors Don Williams and Nic de Sena discuss the new 2024 Aprilia RS 457. This is Aprilia’s newest entry into the highly competitive lightweight sportbike class. The smallest RS has it all, including a parallel-twin motor, full electronics suite, and an excellent handling chassis. What’s not to like? Nic shares his thoughts on the Aprilia, where he rode it on track in Italy, sharing the track with Maverick Vinales. Sounds like fun!

In the second segment this week Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark Foster, Founder and expert roaster of the acclaimed Fosterbuilt Coffee, based in the Catskill Mountains of New York state. Well what does that have to do with motorcycles, I hear you ask. Well, Mark is also a passionate motorcycle guy, and in this month of April he’s giving away a custom Royal Enfield 350 motorcycle. Please visit the Fosterbuilt Coffee website for details of how to enter to win. Watch the video here. But hurry, you only have a few days to get your entry in!

