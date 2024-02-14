2024 Honda Africa Twin First Look [11 Fast Facts, American Style]

Whether you define the new Royal Enfield Shotgun as a cruiser or a bobber, it is certainly an awesome-looking retro-styled motorcycle. Kelly Callan recently spent a couple of weeks with the new version of the 650-twin, and she gives us her thoughts.

In our second segment this week, Teejay Adams chats with the one-time USA coast-to-coast speed record holder, Andrew Pieper, about the trials and tribulations of that challenge. The shortest distance between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans is the distance between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Diego, California. To attempt to do this trip in one go isn’t an easy endeavor, and it requires a lot of pre-planning, and a team of people to help make it a success. Andrew’s time was very recently beaten by a few minutes, so naturally he’s planning on getting the record back! His chat with Teejay is an interesting insight into his preparation and how he actually did it.

We love your feedback! Please comment or suggest:

@ultimatemotorcycling

@UltimateMotoMag

@UltimateMotorcycling

producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com