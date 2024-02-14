2024 Honda Africa Twin First Look [11 Fast Facts, American Style]

We knew this was coming for two reasons. First, there was no Africa Twin in Honda’s lineup last year. Second, the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin debuted in Europe. Put those together, and we have the 2024 Honda Africa Twin for the United States, which includes a DCT version and the standard model. There are also the two Adventure Sports variants that we will cover in another story. Although we have reported on the Euro version, US-bound Africa Twins aren’t identical, so let’s review the details.
- The 2024 Honda Africa Twin’s 1038cc parallel twin powerplant gets a new airbox. There’s a new airbox with changes to the duct lengths. The intake ducts are now 35mm in diameter (up 6mm), and the ducts to the engine intake are 65mm longer.
- There’s also a new muffler. The new muffler cuts weight and changes the tone of the output. A source tells us that the new muffler “offers a pleasing exhaust note at low rpm, and a more bass-filled note at high rpm.” It uses a single-inlet/dual-outlet design with a CBR1000RR-inspired exhaust control valve that closes at low rpm and opens up as the revs increase. There are dual catalytic converters and air/fuel sensors in the new muffler.
- If the new muffler is not to your liking, an SC-Project slip-on muffler is available as a Honda Accessory. You can have the SC-Project muffler in your choice of Matt Black or Titanium Silver finishes.
- New valve timing, a raised compression ratio, and new ECU settings reflect the airflow changes. According to our Honda sources, the combined engine changes result in “an increase in torque and power over the previous generation.”
- The DCT’s software has been adjusted to match the new power output. Additionally, the DCT has been reprogrammed to smooth the engagement at low speed and from a standing start. Also, the clutch’s hydraulic control system has been updated for improved response.
- The 2024 Honda Africa Twin gets a six-axis Bosch IMU. That means cornering-aware ABS, plus an off-road ABS setting that disables the rear-wheel ABS. The Bosch MM7.10 IMU also informs the DCT’s shifting system, traction control, and engine braking.
- The 21-/18-inch wheelset now has tubeless rims.
- There’s a new fairing and five-position adjustable windscreen. The new fairing is designed to improve the off-road riding experience, while the windscreen protects the riders more when hitting the highway.
- To ease the customization process, Honda offers four special-interest Pack collections. Everything in each Pack is available as a stand-alone accessory.
Rally Pack
-
- Engine guards
- Foot shift lever (DCT version only)
- Handguard extenders
- Quickshifter (manual transmission only)
- Radiator grille
- Rally footpegs
- Wheel stripes
Adventure Pack
-
- 4.5-liter tank bag
- Fog lights (higher mounting than previously)
- Side tank pads
- Stainless steel bodywork protectors
Travel Pack
-
- Comfort pillion footpegs
- Panniers w/ inner bags (plastic 40-liter left and 30-liter right, or aluminum 37-liter left, 33-liter right)
- Upper and lower fairing deflectors
Urban Pack
-
- 12-volt charging socket
- 58-liter plastic or 42-liter aluminum top box w/ carrier bracket, passenger backrest (plastic top box only), and inner bag
- Centerstand
- Heated grips
- Honda offers two accessory seats. The Comfort Seat adds over a half-inch of foam and raises the seat height 0.7 inches. It is available in three colorways—Red/Black, Blue/Black, and Black/Black. The Low seat reduces the seat height to 32.5 and 33.33 inches—that’s 1.8 inches lower than the standard seat.
- The 2024 Honda Africa Twin hits dealer showroom floors in May. The standard AT has a list price of $14,799, with a $800 premium for the DCT version. There’s no choice of colors—it comes in Grand Prix Red exclusively. While you're waiting, you can read our ride in Africa on an earlier Africa Twin.
2024 Honda Africa Twin Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft and canted forward 22.5 degrees
- Displacement: 1084cc
- Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Ride by wire w/ two 46mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ slipper function (DCT optional)
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel, semi-double-cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 45mm inverted cartridge fork; 8.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa remote-reservoir shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke tubeless
- Tires: Metzeler Karoo Street
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- Parking brake (DCT only): Cable-actuated single-piston caliper on rear disc
- ABS: Cornering-aware w/ off-road setting and rear-wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.0 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.8 inches
- Seat heights: 34.3 or 33.5 inches (Comfort and Low Seats available)
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 510 pounds (DCT: 535 pounds)
- Color: Grand Prix Red
2024 Honda Africa Twin Price: $14,799 MSRP
2024 Honda Africa Twin DCT Price: $15,599
2024 Honda Africa Twin Photo Gallery