2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide First Look [14 Fast Facts]

It’s a big year for the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, a model that debuted over a quarter of a century ago. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide features a new engine, a new fairing, enhanced electronics, updated suspension, and more. We’re here to tell you all about it, so let’s get started.
- The Milwaukee-Eight 117 used in the 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide is not the same as the 117s you saw last year. This new Road Glide’s 117 features more power (105 horses at 4600 rpm) and more torque (130 ft-lbs at 3250 rpm). The motor has liquid cooling for the cylinder heads, with air taking care of the rest. Yes, that’s a fan-equipped radiator at the bottom of the front frame tubes, and that cylinder on the left downtube is the electric water pump.
- More airflow is what gives the Road Glide’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 more power. The airbox is a big one, with a volume of about a gallon and built-in velocity stacks. A new contoured aluminum intake manifold sends air to the new 58mm throttle body (up 3mm), which sits closer to the center of the V and the intake valves.
- Harley-Davidson engineers redesigned the cylinder heads. The intake ports are oval, and the intake valve seats are low-profile. The spark plug sits deeper to work with the new squish band for faster combustion. The compression rate is nudged up a tenth to 10.3:1.
- To handle the additional power, the Showa suspension is upgraded. The rear wheel travel is increased nearly 50 percent to three inches, and the fork is revalved. As before, the only adjustability is spring preload on the new emulsion shocks.
- There are three fixed Ride Modes for the new engine, plus a Custom mode that the owner designs. Sport, Road, and Rain modes each offer different combinations of power output, throttle response, engine braking, traction control, and ABS—the latter two being cornering aware. Other electronic rider aids include electronically linked brakes, anti-skid engine compression braking, hill control, and tire pressure monitoring. You scroll through the Ride Modes on a switch shared with the right-turn signal actuator, and modify the Custom mode using the dash via buttons and a joystick on the left handlebar.
- You can’t miss the new fairing on the 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, and it wasn’t designed with just style in mind. According to Harley-Davidson, the new shark nose fairing reduces helmet buffeting by 60 percent, and the Splitstream vent is adjustable. It breaks from tradition by having a single rectangular headlight with a W-shaped LED framing. Turn signals are integrated into the fairing for a cleaner look.
- Inside the fairing sits a 12.3-inch TFT touchscreen running Skyline OS—gone are analog-style clocks. It’s a highly customizable screen with three display options, plus Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. The array of buttons and a joystick on the left handlebar runs the show.
- There’s a new sound system mounted in the fairing. Working with Rockford Fosgate, Harley-Davidson Audio built a system with a pair of 5.25-inch speakers in the fairing—each gets 50 watts of power. The speakers are powered by a four-channel, 200-watt amp ready for side-case-mounted accessory speakers. Switchgear on the right handlebar, including four buttons and a joystick, helps you manage the music. If you like, you can also set up voice-actuation of the sound system.
- The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide handlebar is wider and has a flatter bend this year. It still has a fists-in-the-air attitude, though you can pivot the handlebar over a 27-degree arc. The front brake lever is adjustable.
- A new seat puts the rider in a more neutral position. Instead of focusing on style, the seating position is intended to reduce fatigue and improve comfort.
- The side cases have been redesigned. They have more capacity and can accommodate larger speakers.
- New cast aluminum wheels have highlights from machine cutting and a black finish. The front is a 19-incher, and there’s an 18-inch wheel in the back. The Dunlop Harley-Davidson tires return from last year.
- Harley-Davidson put the Road Glide on a diet. The 2024 weighs 16 pounds less than last year’s Road Glide Special, which it replaces. The fuel tank is two pounds lighter and has a non-locking hinged cap while retaining the six-gallon capacity.
- There are two finishes to choose from—standard chrome and black (+$1350). There are eight colors available, though not all colors in both trims. Premium colors boost the price by $850. The price for the 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide starts at $25,999.
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 4600 rpm
- Maximum torque: 130 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.3:1
- Fueling: 58mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and liquid
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Showa emulsion shocks; 3 inches
- Wheels: Cast Aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware; adjustable
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 838 pounds
TRIM OPTIONS
- Chrome
- Black (+$1350)
COLORS
- Billiard Gray
- Vivid Black (+$600)
- White Onyx Pearl (+$850)
- Whiskey Fire (+$850)
- Blue Burst (+$850)
- Alpine Green (+$850; Chrome Trim only)
- Atlas Silver Metallic (+$850; Black Trim only)
- Sharkskin Blue (+$850; Black Trim only)
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Price: $25,999 MSRP