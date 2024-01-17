2024 San Diego Supercross Fantasy Tips, Picks [9 Fast Facts]

After the epic mud bog at Oracle Park in San Francisco last week, get ready for some more moisture at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday when the Main gate drops for round 3 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Yep, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain during qualifying, ramping up to 60 percent during the entire night of racing. With that in mind, it’s time for some 2024 San Diego Supercross Fantasy Tips, especially for players of RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross.
- While rain isn’t going to make an unknown a star, it can ruin a night. The San Francisco podium of Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen are all elite riders. Shane McElrath inarguably exceeded expectations in P4, and Aaron Plessinger rounded out the top five. The rain definitely wrecked the nights of podium contenders Jett Lawrence, Jason Anderson, and Cooper Webb. The top true privateer was Derek Drake in P13, and even he is on a high-quality satellite team. So, we’re still looking at top riders in the top positions.
- If it does rain, which it likely will, the San Diego track almost certainly won’t resemble the San Francisco quagmire. Still, it’s worth noting who struggled in San Francisco and which riders prospered.
- Jett Lawrence is a fast learner, so I have him down as winning the 2024 San Diego Supercross at Snapdragon Stadium. If it’s a swamp, anything’s possible. If it’s not, expect Lawrence to return to his winning ways. You have to know that getting lapped at Oracle Park did not sit well with the defending SuperMotocross World Champion.
- Chase Sexton got an early taste of winning, and leads the series by a healthy seven points after two rounds. Sexton is also the only rider to repeat on the podium. Depending on track conditions, Sexton could beat Lawrence. If the track stays reasonably rideable, which it probably will, Sexton should take P2.
- It takes grit, determination, and some good fortune to make a mud podium, and Eli Tomac rediscovered all three at Oracle Stadium. Still, picking Tomac at this point is a bit of a gamble, especially if the rain isn’t bad. However, that’s the nature of early-season selections.
- Ken Roczen has to be feeling pretty good right now. He staged an impressive run through the field at A1 and landed on the muddy San Francisco podium. He looks well-placed for a solid top-five finish, and will be a podium threat at Snapdragon Stadium.
- After a strong ride at A1 and a struggle at San Francisco, Cooper Webb needs to make something happen. Webb is already 18 points down after two rounds, so his motivation will be high. He was one slight mistake away from an A1 podium, and never figured in the San Francisco muck. If it stays reasonably dry, Webb will be looking to keep his season viable. Like Roczen, he could land on the podium, but there are only three spots up there and plenty of potential riders—it’s a great year.
- The P7 Wild Card has quite a few candidates. I haven’t mentioned Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis, or Jason Anderson, and they are 4-5-6 in the standings in that order. We can throw Jorge Prado and Justin Barcia into that mix. Oh, and two quality factory riders are still a mystery, which makes them excellent dark horse choices—Hunter Lawrence and Malcolm Stewart. With that, I have given you six options. Last week, my Wild Card pick didn’t even qualify for the Main, so I’m probably the last guy to ask. However, I’m going with Aaron Plessinger in P7, and that’s the softest of recommendations.
- The racing starts at 8:30 p.m. EST, and there’s more to see. Your best bet is to bookmark our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule.
2024 San Diego Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Jett Lawrence
- Chase Sexton
- Eli Tomac
- Ken Roczen
- Cooper Webb
P7 Wild Card: Aaron Plessinger
Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 45 points (1W, 2P 2 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 38 (1W, 1P, 1 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 35 (1P, 1 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 35 (2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 33 (1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 32 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 32
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 27
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 24
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 24
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 23 (1 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 20
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 16
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 14
- Hunter Lawrence, 12
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 12
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 10
- Justin Hill, KTM, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 6
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 4
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 3
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1