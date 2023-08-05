Bell Moto-10 Spherical Helmet Review [For Dirt Bike Riding]

Over 55 years after its first full-face helmet hit the market, the Bell Moto-10 Spherical is the California company’s flagship off-road helmet. It has the features that most of us seek for head protection when riding in the dirt. The Moto-10 achieves protection, weight reduction, and extreme airflow, enhancing the rider’s experience and confidence.

The Bell Moto-10 Spherical technology features a proprietary Ball-and-Socket design developed with Mips technology. The Mips system redirects forces away from the brain by allowing the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during an impact. Mips’ goal is to prevent head rotation, which can cause injury independent of blunt force trauma.

Externally, EPP (expanded polypropylene) pads on the sides of the helmet reduce the likelihood of collarbone injury from contacting the rim of the Bell Moto-10 Spherical. Also, the peak is mounted on the sides rather than the center, making it more flexible when hitting an immovable object, providing further protection from head jostling. These features earn the helmet triple certification—DOT, Snell, and ECE.

The helmet’s cheek pads are impressive. Built into each pad are three strong magnets that lock securely into molded recesses in the 3k carbon shell. This new feature makes pad removal easy for hand washing, and emergency responders can pull out the pads easily to facilitate gently removing the helmet from a rider’s head, reducing the potential for secondary spinal injuries. Further, cheek pads can be purchased for a custom fit for each face with a thickness range of 30mm to 50mm. Although the fit was perfect for me with the standard pads, that won’t be the case for everyone, so accessory pads can allow for personalization.

Riding in California, it’s easy to appreciate the effective venting capabilities of the Bell Moto-10. Air comes through six always-open vents at the forehead, temples, and cheek. After cooling your head with the air running through the liner, which uses Virus CoolJade fabric, the air is exhausted via always-open vents in the side and rear. The helmet is a bit too ventilated for fast riding in the coldest riding weather. A balaclava was necessary for the chilly Los Angeles to Barstow to Vegas Dual Sport right, which runs over Thanksgiving weekend.

Riding in the dirt means the liner and pads will inevitably get sweaty and dirty. All are easily removed, washed, and reinstalled.

The Bell Moto-10 Spherical off-road helmet is absolutely a premium product. Prices start at $870, and the most expensive graphics ramp that up to $920. Bell does include a padded helmet bag to help you protect your investment. If you are looking for a dirt bike helmet with a high level of protection technology, light weight, great looks, incredible venting, and plenty of safety certifications, this fits the bill. All you have to do is try it to ensure the interior shape agrees with your skull.

Bell Moto-10 Spherical Helmet Fast Facts

Sizes: XS – XXL

Colors: 16 choices available

Certifications: DOT; Snell; ECE

Bell Moto-10 Spherical Helmet Prices: from $870 MSRP

