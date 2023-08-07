Held Sambia Pro Gloves Review [Vented For Summer Riding]

Here in SoCal, I wear vented gloves nine months a year. Almost a decade ago, we tested the Held Sambia vented summer gloves. Now it’s time for the Held Sambia Pro gloves.

A significant upgrade over the previous version, the Sambia Pro offers extensive venting, yet plenty of protection. They are built around a perforated kangaroo palm and sides of the fingers with a tight mesh-like, mostly polyester fabric on the back. There is rigid plastic ram-air vented knuckle protection with rubber-like pads sewn to the top of the fingers. The lining is polyester with a touch of spandex, with some extra stretchy stuff allowing easy finger movement. The palm, ball of the thumb, and pinky edge are reinforced with the stingray-like SuperFabric underlaid with aramid-based material. The left forefinger has a rubber faceshield wiper, and both forefinger tips are touchscreen-compatible.

As with most apparel companies, the designs are created locally—Germany, in this case—while manufacturing accomplished is elsewhere. Regardless, Held quality is high, and the gloves are EN 13594:2015 certified—the Euro standard for motorcycle glove safety. The wrist cuff is secured with a Velcro tab over a perforated gusset.

Although we always suggest in-person fitting, if you order online, know that the sizing runs small. Although I’m a US 9 or 9.5 (Large) in most cases, I required size 11 for the Held Sambia Pro gloves to fit properly. Additionally, the fingers are well shaped, do not twist, and the glove proportions were spot-on once I got the sizing right. The gloves are sewn with flat seams for comfort, and there is no trace of irritation from the interior seams.

The Held Sambia Pro gloves are comfortable right out of the package and have just about replaced all my thinner mesh and perforated warm-weather gloves because they are just as cool and protective. Held Sambia Pro gloves are another premium-priced well-thought-out product from the German glove juggernaut.

Held Sambia Pro Gloves Fast Facts

Sizes: 7-12; Short, K7 to K-12; Long, L-7 to L-12

Colors: Black (standard sizing only); Grey/Black

Certification: EN 13594:2015

Held Sambia Pro Gloves Price: $140/pair

Held Sambia Pro Gloves Review Photo Gallery