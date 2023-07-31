2023 Honda CRF300LS Review (A Dozen Dual-Sport Fast Facts)

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, brought to you by the spectacular Yamaha R7 – a new generation of supersport machine.

Associate Editor Will Embree recently went to the world launch in Italy of the GasGas range of Motocross and Enduro off-road machines. The model variation is very extensive, and American buyers have a choice between several four-strokes as well as two-strokes to choose from. Will explains the differences between all of them and for those of you undecided where GasGas fits into the market with its sibling brands, and which GasGas model might interest you, he will help you make up your mind.

This week’s snippet is brought to you from the Saddlemen racing pit at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota. Teejay Adams caught up with Lady Racer Patricia Fernandez [@lady_racer926] who tells us a little bit about the Saddlemen racing program in the Moto America King of the Baggers series, and why Saddlemen products are of real world benefit to her.

In our second feature segment, Neale Bayly once again catches up with world-traveler Allen Karl who continues to talk about his journey around the globe on his BMW F 650 GS Dakar.

