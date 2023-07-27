2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ First Look [7 Fast Facts]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, brought to you by the spectacular Yamaha R7 – a new generation of supersport machine.

Harley-Davidson has just announced the latest CVO versions of its Street- and RoadGlide models. To say there have been major changes to these classic machines would be an understatement. Nic de Sena recently rode both motorcycles in Milwaukee and he gives us a run down on what has changed with each one, and his thoughts on whether you need to find around 45 grand to put one of these puppies in your garage.

This week’s snippet features the Alpinestars Tech Air 5 vest. Teejay Adams bumped into Aryan Fakoor at Southern California’s Rock Store who spent his own hard-earned money on the cutting edge technology of this safety under-garment.

In our second feature segment, Teejay Adams talks with Steve Piehl. Steve has had a long and interesting career marketing in the motorcycle industry, and currently works for the Tucker range of brands.

So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling—we hope you enjoy this episode!