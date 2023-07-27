2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ First Look [7 Fast Facts]

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ benefits from extensive electronic updates. While the frame and motor are unchanged, this mid-size sport-touring motorcycle’s updates are unarguably substantial. Let’s see what’s new about the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+.
- Radar comes to the Tracer. Millimeter Wave Radar upgrades the cruise control system to adaptive cruise control, which adjusts the speed as other vehicles move into, or out of, the path of the Tracer 9 GT+. The system works with the cornering-aware linked brakes and a six-axis IMU to smoothly slow down the motorcycle as necessary—adjusting both the damping of the semi-active KYB suspension and front/rear braking bias on the Nissin calipers. However, the system does not apply braking independent of rider input.
- The adaptive cruise control has four presets. This allows the rider to determine how close the Tracer 9 GT+ is allowed to get to the vehicle ahead before the brake control feature is initiated. The rider can turn off brake control completely and rely on the adaptive cruise control to cut the throttle as needed, with the rider manually adding the braking.
- Quickshifting remains standard, and the rider can change gears clutchlessly without the cruise control disengaging.
- The new GT+ has an all-new seven-inch TFT screen. The rider can choose between three layouts. A left-thumb joystick on the handlebar controls the dash.
- Smartphone connectivity to the dash is via the Yamaha MyRide-Link app and a USB-A outlet. If you want to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, that’s an accessory feature. Another option is the compatible Garmin Motorize app, a subscription service that provides GPS and turn-by-turn navigation.
- Returning is the DOHC inline-3 powerplant mounted in a die-cast aluminum frame. The seat has two mounting positions, the footpegs are adjustable, the side cases have built-in dampers, cornering lighting, and a 10-position adjustable windscreen.
- The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ has a price tag of $16,499—a $1500 bump over the GT model it replaces. It will be on Yamaha dealers’ showroom floors next month, and you can have any color you want, as long as it’s two-tone Storm Gray.
2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 890cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Controlled-fill die-cast aluminum w/ subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable, semi-active KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active rebound-damping and spring-preload horizontal KYB shock; 5.4 inches
Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-100
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 267mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
- Rake: 25.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 or 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 49 mpg
- Curb weight: 492 pounds (sans side cases)
- Color: Storm Gray
2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Price: $16,499 MSRP
2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Photo Gallery