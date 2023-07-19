2023 Washougal National Motocross Fantasy Picks [8 Fast Facts]

It’s broken record time, as the results from the Spring Creek National don’t call for any changes for the 2023 Washougal National Motocross fantasy picks for RMFantasyMX.com players. Regardless, there’s always the Wild Card, which can be the separator for players. With that in mind, it’s time to fill out your RMFantasyMX grid.
- Jett Lawrence has won 14 of 14 motos, and he remains the prohibitive favorite for the win at Washougal MX Park in Washington. Only pick a different winner if you are throwing a Hail Mary to catch up in the second half of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Lawrence hasn’t just won every round—he has dominated.
- If Chase Sexton is going to beat Jett Lawrence this year, he’s most likely to do it at Washougal. Sexton has won the 450MX class at Washougal the last two years. However, Lawrence was not in the class those years. Also, Lawrence won the 250MX class at Washougal last year, so it’s not like Lawrence doesn’t know how to succeed in the Northwest. It’s a long shot, though—Lawrence beat Sexton by almost 17 seconds last time they were out on a track. Regardless, Sexton has no one nipping at his heels, so P2 it is.
- Dylan Ferrandis is Mr. P3. In 14 motos this year, Ferrandis has finished in P3 nine times, including five of the last seven motos. He has been on the podium five times in seven rounds. Ferrandis is not close to Sexton, and no one threatens him from behind. Put down Ferrandis in P3.
- Aaron Plessinger has finished in P4 in every one of the last six motos. If that doesn’t convince you that he’s a P4 at Washougal, nothing will.
- Adam Cianciarulo is your best bet to round out the top five. Of the riders lining up that I haven’t yet mentioned, only Jason Anderson and Garrett Marchbanks have an overall top-five to their credit—Cianciarulo has four overall top-fives. He often doesn’t look that great, but he finds a way to the top five far more consistently than the other options, so he gets my pick. In addition to Anderson and Marchbanks, Ty Masterpool is a contender for the P5 position. Still, Cianciarulo remains the best pick, with Anderson most likely to upset the top-five apple cart.
- The Wild Card is P9, and it’s a tough one. There are plenty of possibilities, but no clear favorite. Feel free to consider Masterpool (9-6 in the last two weeks), José Butron (6-11), and Fredrik Norén (12-9) are your most likely contenders. Yes, Anderson has gone 10-10 since his return, but that includes a DNF in the second moto after a P3 first-moto finish last weekend at Spring Creek. For some reason, I’m feeling like it’s Butron’s week to be the Wild Card, so he’s my choice.
- I had a perfect top-five last week. That propelled me into the top one-quarter of RMFantasyMX players. Our in-house expert, who we can’t get to write this column, is Associate Editor Kelly Callan. With 690 points, she ranks #40 out of nearly 35,000 players—amazing.
- If you want to tune in and watch the stream live on Peacock, we have the times. Always refer to our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule.
Photography by Align Media and Octopi Media
2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 11 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 350 points (7 overall wins; 7 overall podiums; 7 overall top 5s)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 269 (5P, 7 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 246 (1P, 6 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 206 (1P, 4 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 174 (4P, 4 T5)
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 162
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 147 (2 P, 4 T5)
- Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 124
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 146 (1 T5)
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 116
- José Butron, GasGas, 115
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 110
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 85
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 72 (1 T5)
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 69
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 69
- Romaine Pape, GasGas, 65
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 64
- Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 43
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 40
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 36 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ryan Surratt, Honda, 33
- Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 32
- Chris Canning, GasGas, 27
- Jace Kessler, Honda, 24
- Brandon Ray, Honda, 23
- Lars van Berkel, Honda, 21
- Gert Krestinov, Honda, 18
- Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 18
- Bryce Shelly, KTM, 16
- Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15
- Chandler Baker, Kawasaki, 15
- Max Miller, KTM, 15
- Christopher Prebula, KTM, 12
- Tyler Stepek, Honda, 11
- Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 10
- Henry Miller, Honda, 9
- Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 9
- Brandon Scharer, KTM, 7
- RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 5
- Trevor Schmidt, KTM, 4
- Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 4
- Luke Renzland, Husqvarna, 4
- John Adamson, Husqvarna, 4
- Bryce Hammond, Honda, 3
- Dominique Thury, Yamaha, 3
- Karel Kutsar, KTM, 3
- Cody Groves, GasGas, 3
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3
- Izaih Clark, Honda, 3
- Sebastian Balbuena, Yamaha, 1
- Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 1
- Bryton Carroll, Yamaha, 1
- Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1