2023 Washougal National Motocross Fantasy Picks [8 Fast Facts]

MV Agusta is one of the truly storied names in motorcycling, and the heritage of the Italian brand is evident in every one of its spectacular machines. Recently I had the opportunity to ride the Brutale 1000RR in Italy, and I was able to chat with Teejay Adams about the machine. As it happens, she is the owner of an MV Agusta herself. Her ride is a 2019 Brutale 800 RC. That’s the Limited Edition super-sporting version of the Brutale 800 that comes with an SC Project full titanium pipe and separate ECU. These incredible machines are billed by MV Agusta as ‘Motorcycle Art”. Teejay and I pass our thoughts on and whether we agree with that sentiment.

Associate Editor Neil Wyenn brings us our Snippet this week. Lately he’s been trying out the Sena Impulse modular helmet with the built-in comms system, and he gives us his thoughts on that.

In our second feature segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with legendary moto-journalist Mat Oxley. Mat’s incredible MotoGP reporting resume is made even more credible by own seriously accomplished racing pedigree. He’s won at the Club and Endurance levels, and he’s competed and won at the Isle of Man TT as well. During his long journalism career, he’s got to know the legends incredibly well. Guys like Mick Doohan, Kenny Roberts, Valentino Rossi, and even older riders like Gary Nixon, have all been written about by Mat. So if you’re interested in what it’s like to be a moto-journalist and a career MotoGP guy, the Mat will fill in the blanks. For those of you with a sensitive disposition, I should warn you that there’s some salty language in this chat.

