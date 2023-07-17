Held Brickland LC Boots Review [Sport-Touring ADV Footwear]

The Held Brickland LC is the 4.3-inch shorter version of the German company’s off-road-ready Brickland adventure boots. They’re all I want in all-weather ADV boots that I will never take off-road.

The Brickland LC boots are extremely sturdy, with a medium-chunky Vibram anti-slip sole. The outer shell is full-grain cowhide with a soft polyester lining. Inside is a Gore-Tex membrane to keep out water and breathe out perspiration.

These Held ADV boots are quite comfortable out of the box, with no break-in required. I’m not going hiking in them, but if I had to walk a few miles, they shouldn’t be a problem. The boots have excellent proportions and fit in all the right places.

Once fitted, the one-buckle closure on the Held Brickland LC boot always closes in exactly the right position. The boot top has a hook-and-loop closure, and inside is the customary waterproof gusset that rises eight inches from the bottom of the sole—any deeper than that, and I go home. Overall, the boot’s height is 10.5 inches in size 46.

There are fiberglass shin protectors that are flexible enough that I can hardly feel them, yet they are designed to spread any impact over a wide area. The outer ankles get plastic armor, and the gearshift toe protector balances feel and protection. The boot meets the EN 13634:2017 standard in Europe for motorcycle boots, so you don’t have to take the manufacturer’s word about protection.

I wear US size 11 footwear, and usually a 45 or 46 in Euro sizing. I fit perfectly in 46, so the sizing here is accurate.

I like the Held Brickland LC boots quite a bit, and keep them on hand for sport-touring trips to the mountains and colder climes. As with all Held gear I’ve reviewed, it’s hard to beat Held designs and quality.

Held Brickland LC Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: 37-50 Euro

Certifications: EN 13634:2017 Euro boot standard

Colors: Black; Brown

Held Brickland LC Boots Price: €370 MSRP

