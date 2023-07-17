2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition First Look

By
Staff
-
2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa Special Edition: Price

Suzuki is celebrating a quarter-century of its groundbreaking Hayabusa with a special edition version of the hyperbike. The 2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa has several aesthetic touches that make it distinctive from the standard model.

2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa Special Edition: For Sale

Suzuki tapped into a popular color combination from the Gen II Hayabusa, giving this special model a Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black paint job. Additionally, it gets a red V-shaped graphic that is unique to this edition.

The fuel tank gets a 25th-anniversary emblem, and each muffler is etched with 25th-anniversary logos. The Suzuki lettering on the fuel tank is raised, and the drive chain plates have the Hayabusa Kanji logo on them. The standard single-seat cowling has gloss-black trim, with gold anodizing applied to the front disc carriers and drive-chain adjusters.

2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa Special Edition: MSRP The list price for this Anniversary Edition is $19,599, and you should be seeing it on showroom floors in late summer 2023. Don’t miss our review of the latest-generation Hayabusa. 

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 1340cc
  • Bore x stroke: 81 x 65mm
  • Maximum power: 188 horsepower @ 9700 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 111 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
  • Top speed: 185 mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: Ride-by-wire EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Assist-and-slipper functions
  • Final drive: RK chain w/ Kanji-logoed plates

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable KYB fork
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock
  • Wheels: 7-spoke cast aluminum
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Cornering-aware w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 23.0 degrees
  • Trail: 3.5 inches
  • Seat height: 31.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
  • Curb weight: 582 pounds
  • Color: Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Price: $19,599 MSRP

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Photo Gallery

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR