2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition First Look

Suzuki is celebrating a quarter-century of its groundbreaking Hayabusa with a special edition version of the hyperbike. The 2024 Suzuki 25th Anniversary Hayabusa has several aesthetic touches that make it distinctive from the standard model.
Suzuki tapped into a popular color combination from the Gen II Hayabusa, giving this special model a Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black paint job. Additionally, it gets a red V-shaped graphic that is unique to this edition.
The fuel tank gets a 25th-anniversary emblem, and each muffler is etched with 25th-anniversary logos. The Suzuki lettering on the fuel tank is raised, and the drive chain plates have the Hayabusa Kanji logo on them. The standard single-seat cowling has gloss-black trim, with gold anodizing applied to the front disc carriers and drive-chain adjusters.
The list price for this Anniversary Edition is $19,599, and you should be seeing it on showroom floors in late summer 2023. Don’t miss our review of the latest-generation Hayabusa.
2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 1340cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 65mm
- Maximum power: 188 horsepower @ 9700 rpm
- Maximum torque: 111 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Top speed: 185 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Ride-by-wire EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: RK chain w/ Kanji-logoed plates
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable KYB fork
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock
- Wheels: 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 23.0 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
- Curb weight: 582 pounds
- Color: Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black
2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Price: $19,599 MSRP
2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Photo Gallery