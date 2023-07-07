2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look [Fast Facts]

We’ve told you all about the all-new standard 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F. Well, now it’s time to take a look at the Six Days edition. The 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days has various technical and aesthetic differences worth knowing about. Here’s what you need to know:

The Six Days gets extra protection thanks to a composite skid plate, a safety-wired brake pedal, and an orange chain guide. Should you suffer from a flat front tire, a front axle puller helps you change the tube like a Six Days competitor. Keen-eyed readers will note the solid rear disc and semi-floating front disc on the Giant wheels, which have the Six Days logo.

The blue seat is specific to this model, and includes grip-producing orange ribs. The handlebar has a Six Days-specific bend, along with a Six Days graphic and gray lock-on ODI grips. Extreme dual-sport riders will appreciate the standard radiator fan.

You can’t miss the Argentina Six Days graphics; however, there are more visual upgrades. The muffler is anthracite-coated and has a Six Days logo. The chromoly frame, plastic frame guards, and CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps are orange.

Although no price has been announced for the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days, you won’t have to wait too long to get one. They should be on KTM dealer showroom floors next month. The 2023 International Six Days Enduro is scheduled for November in the Cuyo region of Argentina.

Action photography by Philip Platzer

Studio photography by Heinz Mitterbauer

2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 511cc

Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Muffler: Aluminum; USFS-approved spark arrester

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Wide-ratio 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 520 X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xact fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Continental TKC 80

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.6 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.9 inches

Ground clearance: 14.7 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.2 gallons

Wet weight: 267 pounds

2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Price: $TBA MSRP

2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Photo Gallery