2023 Honda XR150L Review [11 Fast Facts: Street and Dirt]

Honda’s vision to bring lots of new, inexpensive motorcycles onto the market started with the ever-expanding miniMOTO line—the Grom, Monkey, Navi, Super Cub, and Trail125. With the 2023 Honda XR150L, this initiative includes a true dual-sport motorcycle with a price tag under $3000.
I was assigned to do this test because I’m an off-road neophyte—the target audience for the 2023 Honda XR150L. So, I headed to Central California’s sunny and picturesque Santa Ynez Valley, looking for a thrilling experience off the pavement.
- The XR150L has been around for 20 years in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific, so it is a proven commodity around the world. This made it easy for Honda to bring this bike into America as a low-priced model with a strong global reputation for reliability and rideability. Honda aims to inexpensively get new riders into motorcycling, on- and off-road.
- I couldn’t help but admire the bike’s slender design. The baby of the XR family—the XR650L just celebrated its 30th year—has a solid, confident look about it, giving the impression of being a bigger than 150cc motorcycle. When I first looked at it, I wondered if it would be too tall for me. Although the seat height is 32.8 inches and my inseam is 29 inches, it turned out just fine. Once astride, suspension and seat sag sink things down enough that I can flatfoot, which feels great.
- The riding position is upright, and the grips perfectly align with my hands without me stretching, creating a natural and effortless riding position. The seat supported me nicely; I had no complaints on all-day rides. The design is slimmer—in line with the type of moto and provides surprising comfort. I was expecting the seat to feel less plush towards the end of the day. However, the seat is not too skinny, which can be the case on dirt bikes. It’s also not so wide that it feels uncomfortable or makes it hard to get my boots to the ground. The seat also has room for a passenger, who gets frame-mounted footpegs.
- I tested an accessorized 2023 Honda XR150L. The compact tank bag ($100 MSRP) is unobtrusive, yet very handy, with a clear top compartment to accommodate a paper map. I made good use of the sleek, stylish saddlebags ($117) for water and a spare shirt. I experienced the handguards ($55), along with the skid plate ($100). The former protected my hands from bushes in the dirt, and the latter guarded the engine. The standard rear rack may be enough for your personal cargo.
- The motor is very basic, yet capable of freeway speeds. Like the XR650L, the 2023 Honda XR150L is carbureted and air-cooled—definitely 20th-century technology, thankfully with electric start. It is easy to ride around town, though you have to rev it to keep up with traffic. Impressively, the 150 was stable and not too weedy on U.S. Highway 101, where cars drive at high speeds. I wound the little motor up to 65 mph and maintained it without a struggle. Even with the five-speed transmission, the engine did not scream out for mercy, and the rubber inserts on the footpegs combatted vibration nicely.
- Once on the paved backroads, the 2023 Honda XR150L performed impressively. As we navigated some challenging twisty sections with tight 180-degree corners, I marveled at the 150’s friendly performance—forgiving me if I was in the wrong gear or taking time to pick my line. The street-oriented CST tires work well, and the 19-/17-inch wheel combination means the front tire isn’t too skinny.
- The brakes—front disc, rear drum—have the stopping power needed to bring me to a halt quickly and safely. The brakes are responsive, provide immediate feedback, and engage smoothly. I was able to modulate the force precisely and with confidence. There is no ABS; for those who enjoy a bit of skidding action off-road, you’re all set. I am disappointed that the brake lever is not adjustable; I would have preferred it closer to the grip for my fingers to stay on the lever, prepared for braking.
- When the pavement peters out, the XR’s dual sport capabilities allow me to effortlessly transition from smooth asphalt to bumpy dirt paths. Avoiding potholes and crumbly road surface patches is quite fun, as the XR150L is nicely balanced.
- The off-road riding was lots of fun, and I had much trust in Honda’s entry-level motorcycle, even when I made mistakes. It was a sandy surface that first got me—my lack of experience and the ADV-style CST tires meant I couldn’t get through without falling. Still, I was able to pick the XR150L up and soldier on. My protective gear did the job well, so I only collected a few bruises in subsequent falls. I probably could stand to spend some time at the Honda Rider Education Center in Colton, Calif., taking the half-day DirtBike course—Honda provides the bikes and gear.
- Returning to pavement, backroads took me to stunning viewpoints, where I could see the lush greenery and rolling hills stretching out before me. I was overcome with a sense of freedom and liberation, probably being back to pavement, and undeniably thanks to the XR150’s precise handling and comfortable ride. Fuel consumption on pavement is better than 100 mpg, so the 2.8-gallon fuel tank will take you a long way between gas stops.
- I could have easily spent days on the 2023 Honda XR150L, exploring every nook and cranny of the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley. With every mile covered, I grew more enamored with this bold little machine. The Honda XR150L is a true gem, capable of introducing urban streets and rugged terrains to new riders. It exceeds my expectations, impressing me with nimbleness, comfort, and performance. The XR150L has captured my heart, leaving me wanting to explore the off-road world further.
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai XD4
- Jacket: Alpinestars Session Race
- Jersey + pants: Alpinestars Stella Fluid
- Body armor: Forcefield Armor Pro Shirt X-V
- Gloves: Alpinestars Stella Full Bore
- Boots: Alpinestars Stella Tech 3
2023 Honda XR150L Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 149cc
- Bore and stroke: 57.3 x 57.8mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: 22mm carburetor
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 7.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Tires: CST
- Front tire: 90/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 17
- Front brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 110mm drum
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.5 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.8 gallons
- Color: Black; White
- Curb weight: 282 pounds
2023 Honda XR150L Price: $2971 MSRP ($3349 as tested)